SUSE Brings Enterprise Linux to Oracle Cloud to Meet Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Business Deployments

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SUSE®, a Gold-level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced the availability of SUSE Linux Enterprise on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and that Oracle has become a member of the SUSE Partner Program for Cloud Service Providers.

Proven and trusted in cloud environments, both SUSE Linux Enterprise Server and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications are now offered on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. SUSE continues to expand its availability on leading public clouds that matter to customers. Customers will be able to leverage high performance virtual machines and bare metal compute with proven price/performance advantages for their Linux-based workloads. Applications running on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server via Oracle Cloud Infrastructure help enterprise customers be more agile and reduce operating costs while they deploy business-critical applications more quickly and efficiently.

"SUSE's collaboration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure allows us to meet growing customer demand for the agility and cost benefits of cloud-based business-critical applications," said Naji Almahmoud, SUSE vice president of Global Alliances. "SUSE partners with leading public cloud providers because we are committed to giving customers the tools they need to succeed as they deal with increasing pressure to become more agile and economically efficient to grow, compete and survive. Innovating with partners and communities, SUSE delivers and supports enterprise-grade Linux and other solutions that enable customers to create, deploy and manage workloads anywhere – on premises, hybrid and multi-cloud – with exceptional service, value and flexibility."

Through a bring-your-own-subscription arrangement, SUSE customers will be able to transfer existing SUSE subscriptions to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to deploy new workloads or migrate existing workloads from the data center to Oracle Cloud. There is no additional cost imposed by SUSE, and customers can take advantage of their existing SUSE support relationship.

Vinay Kumar, vice president, Product Management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, said, "SUSE Linux Enterprise Server on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure offers enterprises more choice as they transition to the cloud. Our combined solutions support the core values of Oracle Cloud, which include performance, reliability and scalability for all types of workloads, while providing a path to protect existing investments and build new, cloud native applications. Oracle and SUSE have a common goal of providing open and reliable infrastructure to support our customers' digital transformation."

SUSE's public cloud expansion reflects the company's openness and adaptability as it partners to provide customers access to the hybrid and multi-cloud capabilities they demand in today's business environment.

SUSE Linux Enterprise on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is now available. For more information about SUSE and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, visit www.suse.com/partners/alliance/oracle.

About Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is the enterprise Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform. Companies of all sizes rely on Oracle Cloud to run enterprise and cloud native applications with mission-critical performance and core-to-edge security. By running both traditional and new workloads on a comprehensive cloud that includes compute, storage, networking, database, and containers, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure dramatically increases operational efficiency and lowers total cost of ownership. For more information, visit https://cloud.oracle.com/iaas.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

About SUSE

SUSE, the world's largest independent open source company, powers digital transformation with agile, enterprise-grade open source solutions, edge to core to cloud. Collaborating with partners, communities and customers, SUSE delivers and supports enterprise-grade Linux, software-defined infrastructure and application delivery solutions to create, deploy and manage workloads anywhere – on premise, hybrid and multi-cloud – with exceptional service, value and flexibility. For more information, visit www.suse.com.

Copyright 2019 SUSE LLC. All rights reserved. SUSE and the SUSE logo are registered trademarks of SUSE LLC in the United States and other countries. All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

