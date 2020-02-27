SUSE Delivers Excellent Start to FY2020 with Strong Q1 Results

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SUSE®, the world's largest independent open source software company, today announced financial results* and highlights from the first quarter of its fiscal year 2020 ended January 31.

Q1 revenue increased 12 percent year over year, including a 67 percent surge in cloud revenue. Deals over $1 million continued to grow, with significant customer wins including the likes of SAP. SUSE hired 52 new employees in the quarter, adding to the more than 1,600-strong employee base which further expands SUSE's market and customer reach.

"SUSE started 2020 off strong with growth in strategically important areas, including cloud, high performance computing and containers-based computing," said Melissa Di Donato, CEO of SUSE. "We continue to enable better futures and measurable value for our customers and partners through open collaboration and innovation. The market is responding very well to our commitment to their success – along with the choice and flexibility that SUSE uniquely provides."

SUSE helps customers simplify, modernize and accelerate traditional and cloud native applications across any IT landscape in any environment. As SUSE continues to focus on growth and expansion, the company's commercial growth is and will continue to be driven both organically and through potential acquisitions.

*Unaudited results (non IFRS at budget exchange).

