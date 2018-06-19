SUSE Helps Customers Capitalize on Kubernetes with Enhanced CaaS Platform

SUSE is focused on delivering an exceptional operator experience with SUSE CaaS Platform. With deep competencies in infrastructure, systems, process integration, platform security, lifecycle management and enterprise-grade support, SUSE ensures IT operations teams can deliver the power of Kubernetes to their users quickly, securely and efficiently.

"In this era of digital transformation, IT organizations need to be more agile than ever," said Gerald Pfeifer, vice president of Products and Technology Programs at SUSE. "Properly deployed, Kubernetes leads to agility. But before application teams can use Kubernetes, the platform itself needs to be in place. It needs to be secure, well controlled and maintained. SUSE CaaS Platform helps enterprises provide and consume Kubernetes more easily with a complete solution that is designed with the platform operator, as well as the platform user, in mind."

Massimo Montecchi, CEO/CTO of IT solutions provider BS Company Srl, said, "Bringing Kubernetes to life is more than just installing the software and turning it on. We needed to integrate the platform into our larger IT environment, including systems, processes and cloud infrastructure. It was straightforward with SUSE CaaS Platform, which helped us get Kubernetes up and running quickly. SUSE CaaS Platform also gives us enterprise-grade reliability and flexibility that are critical in this era of ever-evolving technology and innovation."

SUSE CaaS Platform 3 expands choices for cluster optimization, provides new support for more efficient and secure container image management, and simplifies deployment and management of long-running workloads. It allows customers to:

Optimize cluster configuration with expanded data center integration and cluster reconfiguration options. Setting up a Kubernetes environment is simplified with improved integration of private and public cloud storage and automatic deployment of the Kubernetes software load balancer. A new SUSE toolchain module also allows customers to tune the MicroOS container operating system to support custom configuration. With the new cluster reconfiguration capabilities, they can transform a start-up cluster into a scalable and highly available environment.

Manage container images more efficiently and securely with a local container registry. Customers can download a container image from an external registry once, then save a copy in their local registry for sharing among all nodes in the cluster. Connecting to an internal proxy rather than an external registry and downloading from a local cache rather than a remote server improves security and performance whenever a cluster node pulls a trusted image from the local registry. In addition, the lightweight CRI-O container runtime, designed specifically for Kubernetes, is introduced in SUSE CaaS Platform 3.

Simplify deployment and management of long-running workloads through the Kubernetes Apps Workloads API. This API generally facilitates orchestration (self-healing, scaling, updates, termination) of common types of workloads.

Dan Kohn, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), said, "Innovations from the CNCF community, like the SUSE CaaS Platform, help deliver the power of Kubernetes to more enterprise developers and make it easier for organizations to deploy and manage their own cloud native environments."

For additional information about SUSE CaaS Platform, visit www.suse.com/caas.

About SUSE

SUSE, a pioneer in open source software, provides reliable, software-defined infrastructure and application delivery solutions that give enterprises greater control and flexibility. More than 25 years of engineering excellence, exceptional service and an unrivaled partner ecosystem power the products and support that help our customers manage complexity, reduce cost, and confidently deliver mission-critical services. The lasting relationships we build allow us to adapt and deliver the smarter innovation they need to succeed – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.suse.com.

Copyright 2018 SUSE LLC. All rights reserved. SUSE and the SUSE logo are registered trademarks of SUSE LLC in the United States and other countries. All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suse-helps-customers-capitalize-on-kubernetes-with-enhanced-caas-platform-300667754.html

SOURCE SUSE

Related Links

http://www.suse.com

