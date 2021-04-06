SUSE Partners with Udacity to Offer Cloud Native Nanodegree Program

LONDON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SUSE®, a global leader in innovative, reliable and enterprise-grade open source solutions, has partnered with Udacity, the global online learning platform, to address an industry-wide talent shortage in the critical area of cloud native application delivery, today introducing the Cloud Native Application Architecture Nanodegree program.

In addition, SUSE is sponsoring 300 scholarships to aspiring cloud native practitioners for the full Nanodegree curriculum. The scholarship awards will be merit based and allocated across a diverse range of course participants. Given the importance of diversity and inclusion in the field of technology, SUSE is actively encouraging women and people from underrepresented backgrounds to participate in this program.

"Technology continues to change at lightning speed, and as a result so do business, education and public service entities, ready or not," said Sarah Whitlock, vice president, SUSE & Rancher Community, at SUSE. "Ongoing education is key to taking advantage of changing technology. This premier program will empower application developers and operations specialists with leading-edge cloud native application delivery skills and expertise. To help strengthen the cloud native technology workforce, SUSE is pleased to fund 300 scholarships."

Todd Floyd, vice president, Scholarship and Corporate Social Responsibility, Udacity, said, "Partnering with SUSE to offer cutting-edge online course content and expert instruction using open source technologies will provide a clear path for individuals to acquire the knowledge and skills they need to build and deliver cloud-native applications. This scholarship program empowers people at any stage of their career to expand their skills quickly with free Nanodegree programs."

The Cloud Native Application Architecture Nanodegree program will benefit a broad range of individuals and organizations, including:

Aspiring cloud native practitioners . Experienced enterprise application developers and operations specialists looking to upskill as well as post-secondary students seeking real-world career skills development will gain practical knowledge and experience that will enable them to grow into high-paying, in-demand career opportunities.

. Experienced enterprise application developers and operations specialists looking to upskill as well as post-secondary students seeking real-world career skills development will gain practical knowledge and experience that will enable them to grow into high-paying, in-demand career opportunities. Enterprises and government agencies . They will be able to take advantage of the Cloud Native Application Architecture Nanodegree to transform the workforce they have into the workforce they need, quickly and cost effectively.

. They will be able to take advantage of the Cloud Native Application Architecture Nanodegree to transform the workforce they have into the workforce they need, quickly and cost effectively. Higher education institutions. They will be able to offer scalable, state-of-the-art job training and resume-building opportunities to supplement existing degree programs.

Scholarship Applications and Course Enrollment

Scholarship applications for the Cloud Native Application Architecture Nanodegree program are now being accepted through May 25. Select applicants will be eligible to take the first course in the program, Cloud Native Foundations. The free, online course introduces basic skills needed to develop and deploy cloud native applications. Following completion of the course, 300 top performers will be selected to receive a scholarship for the full Cloud Native Application Architecture Nanodegree program which will be available later this year.

For more information and to apply for the SUSE scholarship program, visit www.suse.com/solutions/udacity.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and enterprise-grade open source solutions. We specialize in Enterprise Linux, Kubernetes Management, and Edge solutions, and collaborate with partners and communities to empower our customers to innovate everywhere – from the data center, to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the "open" back in open source, giving customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. For more information, visit www.suse.com.

