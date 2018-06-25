SUSE Paves the Way for IT Transformation in the Software-Defined Era

"As organizations around the world transform their enterprise systems to embrace modern and agile technologies, multiple infrastructures for different workloads and applications are needed," said Thomas Di Giacomo, SUSE CTO. "This often means integrating cloud-based platforms into enterprise systems, merging containerized development with traditional development, or combining legacy applications with microservices. To bridge traditional and software-defined infrastructure, SUSE has built a multimodal operating system – SUSE Linux Enterprise 15."

Stephen Belanger, senior research analyst, Computing Platforms at IDC, said, "Operating systems remain a foundational building block for modern infrastructure. Linux has become a preferred platform for the cloud and for modern cloud-native application development. It has also gained stature as a preferred development platform for most ISVs. Today Linux is widely used for hosting traditional as well as next-generation applications across bare-metal, virtual and container-based delivery methods. SUSE Linux Enterprise comes out at the top for SAP applications, mainframes, high-performance computing and other key Linux enterprise-centric use cases."

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 is a modern, modular operating system that helps simplify multimodal IT, makes traditional IT infrastructure more efficient and provides an engaging platform for developers. As a result, customers can easily deploy and transition business-critical workloads across on-premise and public cloud environments.

The SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 platform uses a "common code base" to ensure application mobility across multimodal IT environments. SUSE's "Modular+" architecture addresses new challenges customers are facing when trying to innovate within existing, traditional IT infrastructure and make it more efficient. With a focus on the developer community, SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 accelerates the enterprise transition from free developer subscription or community Linux (openSUSE Leap) setups to production deployments of fully supported enterprise Linux.

Built for Linux, the latest release of SUSE Manager delivers new features focused on lowering costs, improving DevOps efficiency, and easily managing large, complex deployments across IoT, cloud and container infrastructures. It helps customers improve DevOps efficiency and meet compliance requirements with a single tool that manages and maintains everything from edge devices to Kubernetes environments. SUSE Manager makes managing large, complex deployments easier with new extended forms-based UI capabilities.

Businesses today are recognizing that a high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure is vital to supporting the advanced analytics (such as AI and machine learning) and simulated modeling applications of tomorrow. SUSE is launching SUSE Linux Enterprise High Performance Computing 15 as a separate product to address this growing market with a comprehensive set of supported tools specifically designed for the parallel computing environment, including workload and cluster management.

With an architectural emphasis on building bridges, SUSE recognizes the need for organizations to protect current IT investments while transforming and modernizing their IT infrastructure. These latest product releases continue to deliver on that vision by empowering enterprises to be successful in their IT transformation journey at their own pace.

Partners on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15

Kenji Kaneshige, vice president, Linux Development Division, Platform Software Business Unit at Fujitsu Limited, said, "We sincerely welcome the release of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15. Through our close, strategic partnership, SUSE and Fujitsu have collaboratively enhanced features on mission-critical computing and hybrid-cloud computing. Integrating SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 with Fujitsu's hardware, software and services ensures higher performance, while further improving the reliability and security of the operational environment. I'm certain that our continued collaboration will contribute to stable and sustainable operations for our customers' systems."

William Dong, vice president of Marketing Solution Sales, Huawei Enterprise Business Group, said, "Customers look to Huawei as a strategic solution provider to help with their digital transformation for business success. We accomplish this through providing efficient, innovative, trustworthy computing platforms and fostering a collaborative, win-win ecosystem. The combination of Huawei FusionServer with SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 well preps customers' current infrastructure for the future needs of a digitally connected world. The synergy of SUSE and Huawei produces best-in-class solutions for customers to confidently address all workloads."

John Majeski, who leads software and solutions for Lenovo's Data Center Group, said, "Lenovo is excited to partner with SUSE to help customers create future-ready, software-defined data centers using our ThinkSystem servers. SUSE Linux Enterprise 15, paired with our ThinkSystem servers, represents a best-practices-based environment for a diverse set of mission-critical, analytics and high-performance computing workloads. Using SUSE Linux Enterprise 15-powered ThinkSystem servers, our customers gain the benefit of a secure, agile and super-charged platform that prepares them for the next wave of software-defined environments."

SUSE Manager 3.2 is now available, and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 will be available mid-July. SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 and SUSE Manager 3.2 images will also be available on Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure. For more information about SUSE Linux Enterprise 15, visit www.suse.com/server; for SUSE Manager, see www.suse.com/products/suse-manager; and for SUSE Linux Enterprise High Performance Computing 15, visit www.suse.com/products/server/hpc.

