SUSE Solutions to Simplify Management at the Distributed Enterprise Edge Available on HPE GreenLake

SUSE Rancher, K3s and SUSE Linux Enterprise available on HPE GreenLake, the leading edge-to-cloud services platform

SUSE brings the industry's leading secure distributed-enterprise stack spanning from silicon to applications to HPE GreenLake

LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HPE Discover 2022 -- SUSE®, a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise-grade open source solutions, has expanded its partnership with global edge-to-cloud company Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to further enhance HPE GreenLake's edge-to-cloud services platform offering. SUSE Rancher, K3s and SUSE Linux Enterprise enable customers to deploy and manage HPE GreenLake workloads at the distributed enterprise edge.

"HPE delivers a powerful edge-to-core-to-cloud solution with HPE GreenLake, and SUSE is working closely with HPE to make it dramatically easier for customers to build a distributed application for the edge," said Thomas Di Giacomo, SUSE Chief Technology and Product Officer. "With HPE, we share the vision that the next wave of enterprise computing is distributed. Due to scale, scope and complexity, customers are increasingly opting for 'as a service' models to manage their edge-to-cloud computing. We have a more-than-25-year partnership with HPE, and this expansion will enable our customers to be even more successful in edge-to-cloud deployments."

Vishal Lall, HPE's GM of HPE Software and HPE GreenLake Cloud Solutions, said, "We are expanding HPE GreenLake capabilities by integrating in SUSE's industry-leading software stack that includes SUSE Linux Enterprise, SUSE Rancher and K3s. With the combined HPE GreenLake-SUSE solution, companies can optimize their operations from the edge to the cloud, with workload and data lifecycle management at massive scale. Together, our solutions are differentiated and deliver a compelling value proposition for the distributed enterprise."

K3s is a lightweight yet powerful certified Kubernetes distribution. When used with SUSE Rancher container management platform and SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro, the immutable operating system purpose built for containerized workloads, K3s is ideal for running production workloads across resource-restrained, remote locations or on IoT devices. SUSE Rancher and K3s is now an option for HPE GreenLake edge deployments, complementing HPE's Ezmeral container management solution. Customers can leverage HPE GreenLake to deploy large edge-driven container workloads with global Management-as-a-Service. HPE customers are also able to get the same support for their SUSE solutions as they do for their HPE solutions via HPE Pointnext.

For more information about HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud services with SUSE solutions, visit www.suse.com/partners/alliance/hpe.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise-grade open source solutions, relied upon by more than 60% of the Fortune 500 to power their mission-critical workloads. We specialize in Business-critical Linux, Enterprise Container Management and Edge solutions, and collaborate with partners and communities to empower our customers to innovate everywhere – from the data center, to the cloud, to the edge and beyond.

SUSE puts the "open" back in open source, giving customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. The company employs more than 2,000 people globally. SUSE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

