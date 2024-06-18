SUSE Unveils AI Strategy and Solutions with Early Access Program, to Foster Open, Compliant, and Secure Gen AI for Enterprises

SUSE To Build The Most Open, Secure, Enterprise-Grade GenAI Platform

BERLIN, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (SUSECON 2024) -- SUSE® , a global leader in innovative, open and secure enterprise-grade solutions, today unveiled SUSE AI, SUSE's vision and strategy for open, secure, and enterprise-grade generative AI. SUSE AI offers a turn-key platform that provides enterprises the freedom to run private GenAI solutions with the LLM of their choice on-premises or in the cloud. Customers and partners are invited to join the SUSE AI Early Access Program, a collaborative initiative to inform the future of secure open source AI for enterprises.

"As the value of GenAI - and the need for it - becomes more and more apparent, we are seeing customers struggle with compliance risks, shadow AI, and a lack of control, not to mention the vendor lock-in and skyrocketing costs associated with early-stage AI solutions," said Pilar Santamaria, VP of AI Worldwide at SUSE. "SUSE's approach to AI, delivered in our SUSE AI solutions and the SUSE AI Early Access Program, will help address many of these issues for customers, as well as for SUSE, as we also face the same challenges as enterprises in implementing GenAI."

SUSE AI Solutions

Building on customer, partner and community insights from the Early Access Program, SUSE AI solutions, which are planned to be launched later in 2024, will offer enterprises a modular, secure, vendor and LLM-agnostic GenAI platform that will dissolve silos and reduce costs associated with enterprise generative AI implementations. These AI solutions, built on SUSE's industry-leading open source, enterprise-grade SUSE Linux , Rancher Prime Kubernetes management and NeuVector Prime security offerings, will enable enterprises to control data flows in a secure, private environment, reducing regulatory compliance risk and improving security. As enterprises grapple with balancing AI-driven innovations and associated risks, SUSE AI solutions will provide greater oversight for mission critical data to better harness the full potential of GenAI.

SUSE AI Early Access Program

Aligned with the organization's commitment to collaboration and co-innovation, SUSE is launching SUSE AI Early Access Program, a collaborative initiative to provide a basis for secure and compliant open source generative AI in the enterprise. The SUSE AI Early Access Program brings together customers and partners with SUSE's GenAI experts and will play a critical role in the future direction of SUSE AI solutions. Early Access Program customers will access the latest builds of the SUSE AI solution, as well as work with SUSE consultants and technical support to leverage SUSE AI solutions and realize the promise of Private AI.

SUSE AI Strategy and Roadmap

SUSE approaches AI with a strong foundation in open source principles, a commitment to delivering security, and a belief that customer options, including privacy by design, is paramount. SUSE AI takes a responsible AI approach by which enterprises are empowered to choose the models and tools they prefer to get the most out of AI in a private, safe and secure environment.

AI at SUSE is a different AI, a "human first AI". SUSE understands the value of responsible AI and strives to maximize the capabilities of AI alongside human talent, putting the person in center. AI will augment how work gets done, removing repetitive barriers and helping organizations scale, and innovate, at pace. SUSE focuses, not only on the benefits of AI, but also on the aspirational goals attached to each AI use case. SUSE's AI roadmap will usher in a wave of enterprise ready AI, focused on protecting data and putting customers in control.

SUSE is dedicated to creating the top open AI platform that speeds up the development of AI models and applications. Our goal is to become the leading AI technology provider for enterprises, offering openness, choice, cost-efficiency, and simplicity, making AI accessible to everyone.

"The rapid evolution of AI, both as a technology and a market, has left many enterprises lacking the right fit solutions for their specific needs," said Frank Feldmann, Chief Strategy Officer, SUSE. "With so much at stake, customers need flexibility to choose which AI technologies, including LLMs, to build with, to innovate faster in a secure way."

Growing an AI Ecosystem, powered by SUSE

SUSE's portfolio is already helping customers unlock the potential of AI. Fujitsu, a global partner for digital and sustainability transformation has developed a private generative AI solution built using SUSE's market-leading Kubernetes management platform, Rancher Prime and SUSE Linux Enterprise . This solution enables organizations to easily contextualize and query information in generative AI. With this solution, Fujitsu is meeting its customers' need for a secure GenAI platform.

"Generative AI is helping to unlock innovation within our world. Our customers' employees already use Generative AI in their private lives and naturally want to use this technology at work too. With our solution, they can do this in a secure and protected setting," said Udo Würtz, Chief Data Officer, European Platform Business at Fujitsu. "As a trusted partner, SUSE supports us with our GenAI product strategy through their collaboration, expertise and commitment to choice for customers."

About SUSE

