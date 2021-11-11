SusGlobal's SusGro™ Organic Liquid Fertilizer Receives "2021 Product innovation Award" by Lucintel

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucintel is pleased to announce SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG) as the recipient of the "2021 Product Innovation Award in the Fertilizer Market" for the Company's SusGro™ Organic Liquid Fertilizer.

Lucintel chose SusGlobal for this award because of its novel product, a concentrated organic pathogen- free liquid fertilizer. SusGro™ Organic Liquid Fertilizer is considered an economical, sustainable and highly effective alternative to traditional fertilizers. It helps in the improvement of water retention, soil fertility, and pore space to enhance crop productivity by producing healthy plants.

SusGlobal's SusGro™ Organic Liquid Fertilizer is an organically based and concentrated organic pathogen-free liquid fertilizer with a full complement of nutrients suitable for a wide range of fertilization requirements. SusGro™ Organic Liquid Fertilizer's Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium ("NPK") Value is modifiable with a high concentration ratio of 1:100. It also helps in adding nutrients to the soil which enhances the soil structure and makes plants as well as soil healthy and strong. SusGro™ Organic Liquid Fertilizer is available at a very competitive price. SusGlobal has been recognized by The Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra ("Sitra"), as one of 39 inspiring circular economy solutions from around the globe during the World Circular Economy Forum.

SusGro™ Organic Liquid Fertilizer is produced with proprietary technology, which transforms organic waste into a pathogen-free recognized organic liquid fertilizer. SusGlobal can convert 185,000 metric tonnes of organic waste streams into dry and liquid fertilizers. These fertilizers play a significant role in improving soil fertility by fixing atmospheric N (Nitrogen), producing plant growth substances in the soil. SusGlobal's valuable Environmental Compliance Licenses ("ECA") at the Company's processing facilities are issued under Section 9 of the Environmental Protection Act and for waste disposal sites under Section 53 of the Ontario Water Resources Act.

Lucintel's awards in innovation and industry excellence recognize outstanding achievements and the latest endeavors by companies in various industries, identifying the most successful, innovative, and forward-thinking companies and products in business today. Lucintel awards are based on systematic and detailed research on the relevant markets to identify and recognize the most successful recent innovations. These initiatives enable companies to demonstrate high levels of industry impact and benefits to end users. To know more contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link [email protected].



About Lucintel

Lucintel, a premier market research and Management Consulting firm based in Dallas, Texas, has served over 1,000 clients for over 20 years. With in-depth analysis and sage advice, Lucintel offers solutions for growth through game changing ideas and analysis of robust markets and unmet needs. Lucintel has been quoted in esteemed publications, including The Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and The Financial Times. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro™, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer is a renewables company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative products applications globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider, as Leaders in The Circular Economy®. To learn more about SusGlobal, please visit www.susglobalenergy.com or follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact

Sabonn Dammarell

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 208-570-0101

SOURCE Lucintel

Related Links

http://www.lucintel.com

