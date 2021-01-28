Sushant Trivedi Joins BlocPal as Chief Marketing Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlocPal International, a leading global fintech and blockchain technology company, is proud to announce and welcome Sushant Trivedi as the company's new Chief Marketing Officer. Sushant brings over a decade of extensive global strategy, brand management, advertising, go-to-market and leadership experience having worked on multi-billion-dollar brands at Procter & Gamble.

With a strong entrepreneurial spirit, Sushant spearheaded the identification of white space expansion opportunities, drove revenue generation strategies from existing business units and launched disruptive products to the market. As co-founder of Gillette TREO he gained recognition as TIME Magazine's 2018 Innovation of the Year. Fast Company called TREO "A Masterpiece of Inclusive Design".

"We are excited to have Sushant Trivedi on the team. Not only does Sushant bring a strong marketing background but also a business acumen in revenue maximization, growth strategies and global expansion. He is an entrepreneur at heart and with BlocPal expanding to several key markets around the world, Sushant will play a key role in that expansion" said Nick Mellios, CEO of BlocPal.

Sushant Trivedi has won numerous Cannes, Effie and Clio awards. He is noted as an inventor for disruptive products and business models. Sushant's global experience includes the development and execution of marketing and customer acquisition strategies in North and South America, Asia, and Europe. Sushant will help drive BlocPal's presence and growth as it expands in major markets in the US and around the world while strengthening our existing business strategies.

"I am very excited to be working with the BlocPal team and help provide a strong value proposition for consumers and business partners around the world. BlocPal has an important role to play in today's digital economy and I'm looking forward to being a part of the next phase of the company's growth" said Sushant.

About BlocPal:

BlocPal's vision is to provide the world a simple, fast, and secure digital transaction platform that allows anyone to transact in their currency or asset of choice. A leader in the emerging digital economy, BlocPal empowers consumers, merchants, and enterprise customers to participate now in this digital economy, which includes both fiat and cryptocurrencies. At the core of BlocPal's service is its decentralized blockchain transaction technology, which enables any currency or asset to be digitally signed and traded while complying with established financial regulations.

With its suite of applications, BlocPal's ecosystem supports a range of solutions for point-of-sale, e-commerce, white label enterprise solutions, loyalty rewards, financial network integrations and robust consumer digital wallets.

