Sushi Announces Strategic Investment and New Leadership to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Sushi announced a major strategic development in the protocol's long-term roadmap, backed by a significant investment from Synthesis, led by entrepreneur Alex McCurry. As part of this investment, Synthesis has acquired more than 10 million $SUSHI tokens, underscoring its conviction in Sushi's future and its role in the evolving DeFi landscape.

Alex McCurry will join the Sushi Protocol as its new chief executive. A Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and seasoned founder, Alex has built and scaled eight-figure software companies and brings deep operational, product, and DeFi expertise to Sushi's next chapter.

The announcement follows a pivotal year for Sushi: in 2024, the protocol became profitable, generating over $10 million in revenue across its Automated Market Maker (AMM), aggregator, and related product lines. With Synthesis's backing, Sushi aims to scale this annual revenue in the coming years through disciplined growth, clear execution, and sustainable business fundamentals.

Sushi's ecosystem continues to expand through key partnerships, including the rapid growth of Katana, a Layer 2 (L2) network supported by Polygon. Katana has accumulated over $100 million in TVL on Sushi, strengthening Sushi's position as a foundational liquidity and routing layer for established and emerging networks.

As part of this transition, Sushi Labs managing director Jared Grey will step down from his leadership role and transition into an advisory position, continuing to support Sushi with long-term strategic guidance.

Under Alex's leadership, Sushi will focus on four core priorities:

Deepening liquidity and execution quality across the protocol

Expanding protocol-owned liquidity (POL) and sustainable revenue streams

Strengthening tokenomics and aligning long-term incentives across the ecosystem

Supporting partners and builders who choose Sushi as their liquidity home

This leadership transition and strategic investment mark the beginning of a renewed phase of growth for Sushi, with an emphasis on operational excellence, ecosystem expansion, and user-aligned value creation.

About Sushi

SushiSwap is a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) and Aggregator that lets you SWAP ANYTHING. Powered by an advanced aggregation stack, SushiSwap ensures optimal pricing for swaps and seamless user experiences across dozens of networks.

Sushi Labs, the development arm of Sushi DAO, is building a multi-DEX powerhouse with strategic partnerships and cutting-edge DeFi primitives. For more information, visit SushiSwap .

Press Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE SushiSwap