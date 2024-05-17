Sushi KONG Miami Launches an Expansion and Franchise Program

MIAMI, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sushi KONG Miami , the acclaimed restaurant at the front of sushi innovation, has set the stage for an expansion with its franchise program.

The recently opened Sushi KONG in Doral has been a tremendous success and received a favorable public response. The owner seeks to expand this concept further within the South Florida region, with a long-term vision of becoming a global brand.

Javier Zamora is the founder and visionary who is leading this expansion. With an impressive track record spanning over two decades and a great talent for digital marketing, Javier has not only conceived the acclaimed Sushi KONG but has also cultivated a devoted clientele within the city.

"Sushi KONG is more than just a restaurant; it is a brand shaped by the cultural melting pot that Miami represents, capturing the uniqueness that defines this vibrant city," Javier Zamora shares.

In Miami, this culinary gem takes fusion cuisine to unprecedented heights, blending the precision of Japanese culinary artistry with the lively flavors of Latin America. Each dish emerging from Sushi KONG's kitchen is a work of art, meticulously crafted to delight the taste buds and the eyes.

Sushi KONG's culinary creations are more than just food. Clients have consistently recognized the restaurant's exceptional ability to transform a meal into an experience, elevating dining to an art form.

"We offer a culinary and sensory experience," Javier Zamora explains.

So far, the inaugural Sushi KONG unit has quickly become a beloved secret among Miami locals for its dedication to the community; the restaurant has carved a niche for itself as a faithful servant to the city.

Within its walls, clients discover an ideal ambiance for any occasion, whether a festive gathering with friends, an intimate family reunion, or a romantic evening for two. What makes this location a standout for clients? Its enchanting terrace, where cozy and relaxed spaces await, promises to transform every meal into an incredible and unforgettable experience.

With the new unit in Doral, its franchising program launch, and its strategic presence on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, Sushi KONG is firmly cementing itself as a gastronomic destination, bringing visitors to local and international food enthusiasts alike.

About the Company:

Sushi KONG Miami offers a unique culinary experience in the city's heart. It blends the innovative flavors of Latin American cuisine with the elegance of Japanese culinary traditions, all within an urban-industrial ambiance. Loved by locals and a must-visit for new clients, this restaurant offers its versatile space that caters to every occasion, whether a casual outing with friends, a family gathering, or a romantic date.

