Sushi Maki Announces Opening on Las Olas in Response to Growing Migration to Fort Lauderdale's Business District

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abe Ng, CEO of Sushi Maki, today announced the opening of a new restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., introducing a first-of-a-kind concept he calls "Polished Fast-Casual Dining." The restaurant, which represents the company's first stand-alone location in Broward County, will occupy a 2,500-square-foot, Class A space at 200 East Las Olas Boulevard, which previously was occupied by Beehive Kitchen. Plans call for hiring over 25 full- and part-time team members from the surrounding neighborhood.

The delectable Las Olas Roll with mango and sustainably sourced salmon is one of the most unique menu offerings at the new Sushi Maki restaurant in Fort Lauderdale.

A grand opening and "roll-cutting" event scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 17, will include Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and other local government, business and community leaders.

Ng, a well-known restaurateur and business leader noted for expanding his family's Canton Chinese Restaurants since the late 1990s to become an award-winning, go-to regional sushi brand, is responding to changing customer preferences and market dynamics in the New Normal by introducing the "Polished Fast-Casual Dining" concept which he expects will create a new industry standard.

"We are proud to introduce the first 'Polished Fast-Casual Sushi Bar,' a dining concept which further elevates our brand promise of providing premium, healthful, and delicious sushi for the everyday – by making our sushi available to our customers when, where and how they want it," Ng said. "Our Polished Fast-Casual Concept combines the best of all worlds by offering premium food delivered with the speed, access, and convenience today's customers prefer and will make our restaurant a go-to destination for locals and tourists alike."

Specifically, the Polished Fast-Casual Dining concept represents an evolution of the traditional fast-casual by including real glassware and plate ware rather than disposable options and enabling customers to choose whether to order from team members or QR codes and enjoy their meals at tables indoors or outdoors, or pick up their meals curbside from dedicated "grab and go" parking spots.

The Fort Lauderdale location will be the first of this concept in Broward County and feature new menu options, including: a premium "Las Olas Roll" with mango and sustainably sourced salmon celebrating the area's unique flavors, as well as Tuna Poke Nachos.

Ng is investing a significant amount in the custom buildout and in local community partnerships and outreach, as he has done at his other locations throughout the region. The move is viewed as a strong local economic indicator, signaling the return to office, and the migration to Fort Lauderdale from national and local professionals, families, and tourists.

"Expanding to Fort Lauderdale's bustling Las Olas corridor is a pivotal strategic step as part of our continued expansion as South Florida's go-to sushi restaurant chain," Ng said. "We are seeing a growing demand for quality lunch and dinner options on Las Olas as our business-friendly region continues to attract local and national professionals and families. These individuals are migrating to Fort Lauderdale based on its attractive benefits, including beautiful weather, great schools, access to mass transit, central location between Miami and Palm Beach, and unique entertainment and amenities in what is becoming a regional destination to live, work and play."

Beyond its quality menu offerings and service, Ng believes the company's continued expansion since 2000 is based on its mission of "Spreading Goodness" by contributing to the local communities served. This mission includes supporting nonprofit organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, Breakthrough Miami and the National Christian Foundation, which bring together people of all backgrounds. It also includes investing in certification from the Marine Stewardship Council as part of the company's commitment to source the highest quality, sustainable seafood.

About Sushi Maki

Founded by Abe Ng and his family in 2000, Sushi Maki has grown to include more than 20 locations throughout South Florida, including stand-alone restaurants, Whole Foods Market stations, university dining and airport concession locations. Based on its high-quality menu offerings, customer service and innovation, Sushi Maki has earned recognition as South Florida's award-winning, go-to sushi restaurant brand for the everyday. In addition to having multiple new brick-and-mortar locations in the pipeline, the company is responding to a growing demand by making its menu offerings available to customers via user-friendly digital ordering platforms and partnerships with Amazon and all major third-party delivery providers. Its newest concept – a first-of-a-kind "Polished Fast-Casual Sushi Bar" – is expected to set a new industry standard. More information is available on sushimaki.com

