Sushi Maki Las Olas Introduces New Concept in 'Polished Fast-Casual Dining' to South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida's go-to sushi restaurant chain, Sushi Maki, is continuing its 20-plus year history of innovation with the opening of a first-of-a-kind "Polished Fast-Casual Dining" concept in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The restaurant, which represents the company's first stand-alone location in Broward County, recently celebrated a grand opening at its 2,500-square-foot, Class A space at 200 East Las Olas Boulevard.

At the recent grand opening and "roll-cutting" event attended by local government, business, and community leaders, CEO Abe Ng introduced new menu items, including a Las Olas roll and Tuna Poke Nachos, as a tribute to the local community and announced plans to hire over 25 team members from the surrounding neighborhood.

Speakers at the event included Chef William Koh, who has worked five years at Sushi Maki. "Having worked as a chef at top restaurants from Shanghai to South Florida, I decided to join Sushi Maki because it's a family environment where we can be creative and serve delicious, healthful food that our customers enjoy," he said.

Specifically, the new Polished Fast-Casual Dining concept is an evolution of the traditional fast-casual by including real glassware and plateware rather than disposable options and enabling customers to choose whether to order from team members or QR codes and enjoy their meals at tables indoors or outdoors or pick up their meals curbside from dedicated "grab and go" parking spots.

"We have always kept a close pulse on our customers' preferences, and we decided to introduce the first 'Polished Fast-Casual Sushi Bar' as part of our brand promise of providing premium, healthful and delicious sushi for the everyday – when, where, and how our customers want it," Ng said.

The company, which has over 20 locations throughout South Florida, is planning additional expansion in 2022.

About Sushi Maki

Founded by Abe Ng and his family in 2000, Sushi Maki has grown to include more than 20 locations throughout South Florida, including stand-alone restaurants, Whole Foods Market stations, university dining and airport concession locations. Based on its high-quality menu offerings, customer service and innovation, Sushi Maki has earned recognition as South Florida's award-winning, go-to sushi restaurant brand for the everyday. In addition to having multiple new brick-and-mortar locations in the pipeline, the company is responding to a growing demand by making its menu offerings available to customers via user-friendly digital ordering platforms and partnerships with Amazon and all major third-party delivery providers. Its newest concept – a first-of-a-kind "Polished Fast-Casual Sushi Bar" – is expected to set a new industry standard. More information is available on sushimaki.com

