Sushi Restaurants Market size to grow by USD 2.49 billion | Driven by increasing marketing efforts | Technavio

Vendor Insights

Global sushi restaurants market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international players. These vendors are adopting many organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Feng Sushi

FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd.

HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd.

Innovative Dining Group

Kappa Create Co. Ltd.

Kura Sushi USA Inc.

Inc. Maxims Caterers Ltd.

Peace Dining Corp.

Sakae Holdings Ltd.

Wasabi Sushi

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities for sushi restaurant operators during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 84% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The increasing awareness about Japanese cuisine in neighboring countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam and their cultural similarities has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the expansion of the middle-class population and rising disposable incomes will be contributing to the growth of the sushi restaurants market in APAC.

China and Japan are the key markets for sushi restaurants in APAC. The market will witness faster growth in APAC than in other regions.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, the UK, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for sushi restaurants during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

By product, the market share by the RDSR segment will be significant during the forecast period. The regular dine-in sushi restaurants (RDSR) segment includes sushi restaurants that offer fine dining, fast-casual, quick service, and sushi bars, among others. The introduction of new sushi dishes such as sushi burritos and sushi rolls has increased the popularity of these restaurants. Also, the proliferation of new restaurants will fuel the growth of the segment.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The sushi restaurants market is primarily driven by the increasing marketing activities by restaurant operators. In addition, factors such as the growing popularity of Japanese cuisine and the rise in the number of new sushi restaurants will further accelerate the growth of the global sushi restaurant market during the forecast period.

However, the possibility of food contamination will reduce the growth opportunity for market players. Improper handling of raw materials used in restaurants such as vegetables, meat, and dairy products could lead to food contamination, eventually affecting the safety and quality of products. This could result in products being discarded or recalled, thus, affecting the operations and sales of sushi restaurants. These factors are expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Sushi Restaurants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.55% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.30 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 84% Key consumer countries Japan, US, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Feng Sushi, FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd., Innovative Dining Group, Kappa Create Co. Ltd., Kura Sushi USA Inc., Maxims Caterers Ltd., Peace Dining Corp., Sakae Holdings Ltd., and Wasabi Sushi Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

RDSR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

CBSR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

