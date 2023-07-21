Sushi restaurants market size to grow by USD 3,247.96 million from 2022 to 2027|Introduction of innovative sushi dishes to be a market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sushi restaurants market size is set to grow by USD 3,247.96 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 3.13%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study through synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. This sushi restaurants market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (nigiri, sashimi, and others), product (RDSR and CBSR), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sushi Restaurants Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Sushi Restaurants Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Nigiri



Sashimi



Others

Product

RDSR



CBSR

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The nigiri segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Usually, nigiri contains vinegar rice rather than extra ingredients or seaweed as sushi does. Furthermore, only raw seafood is served with rice and can be eaten with wasabi and soy sauce. However, Nigiri is still largely unknown outside of Japan and has gained popularity in recent years. Hence, due to the growth trends, the nigiri segment is going to further propel the growth of the sushi restaurants market during the forecast period.

Sushi Restaurants Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors in the sushi restaurants market include Choushimaru Co. Ltd., Feng Sushi, FOOD and LIFE Co. Ltd., Genki Sushi Singapore Pte. Ltd., HANA GROUP SAS, Hinata Sushi, Innovative Dining Group, Kappa Create Co. Ltd., Kura Sushi USA Inc., Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises Inc., MASA, Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro, Restaurant Wasabi Sushi, Sakae Holdings Ltd., SUSHI EXPRESS GROUP Pte Ltd., Ten Sushi Seattle, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc., TORIDOLL Holdings Corp., Yoko Japanese Restaurant, and Zensho Holdings Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Choushimaru Co. Ltd. - The company offers sushi restaurants such as Sushi Choshi and Edomae Sushi.

The company offers sushi restaurants such as Sushi Choshi and Edomae Sushi. Feng Sushi - The company offers sushi restaurants in West Hampstead, Notting Hill Gate, and Camberwell regions.

The company offers sushi restaurants in West Hampstead, Notting Hill Gate, and Camberwell regions. FOOD and LIFE Co. Ltd. - The company offers sushi restaurants such as Akindo Sushiro, Kyotaru, and Sugitama.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Sushi Restaurants Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing marketing strategies drive market growth. The food service industry heavily relies on marketing activities such as advertising and product promotions to increase sales. Market vendors promote their brands and products through electronic and print media. Furthermore, consumers today spend a lot of time on social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Moreover, on Instagram, as the recipient's attention is focused primarily on photos, restaurants put up pictures that are captured by professional photographers hired by them to gain traction on social media websites. Hence, such factors boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The potential food contamination challenges the sushi restaurant market. Usually, a majority of food service companies procure ingredients such as vegetables, meat, and dairy from third-party suppliers. Cross-contamination is the most common reason for food poisoning and can result in products being discarded or recalled. This affects the operations and sales of the company in question. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Sushi Restaurants Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist sushi restaurants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sushi restaurants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sushi restaurants market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sushi restaurants market vendors

Sushi Restaurants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,247.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 82% Key countries US, Japan, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Choushimaru Co. Ltd., Feng Sushi, FOOD and LIFE Co. Ltd., Genki Sushi Singapore Pte. Ltd., HANA GROUP SAS, Hinata Sushi, Innovative Dining Group, Kappa Create Co. Ltd., Kura Sushi USA Inc., Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises Inc., MASA, Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro, Restaurant Wasabi Sushi, Sakae Holdings Ltd., SUSHI EXPRESS GROUP Pte Ltd., Ten Sushi Seattle, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc., TORIDOLL Holdings Corp., Yoko Japanese Restaurant, and Zensho Holdings Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

