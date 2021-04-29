Sushi Restaurants Market to record an Incremental growth of USD 2.49 billion during 2021-2025|Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Feng Sushi, FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd., Innovative Dining Group, Kappa Create Co. Ltd., Kura Sushi USA Inc., Maxims Caterers Ltd., Peace Dining Corp., Sakae Holdings Ltd., and Wasabi Sushi are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increasing marketing strategies, the growing popularity of Japanese cuisine, and the rise in the number of new sushi restaurants will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Sushi Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Sushi Restaurants Market is segmented as below:

Product

o RDSR

o CBSR

Geography

o APAC

o North America

o Europe

o South America

o MEA

Sushi Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the sushi restaurants market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Feng Sushi, FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd., Innovative Dining Group, Kappa Create Co. Ltd., Kura Sushi USA Inc., Maxims Caterers Ltd., Peace Dining Corp., Sakae Holdings Ltd., and Wasabi Sushi.

The report also covers the following areas:

Sushi Restaurants Market size

Sushi Restaurants Market trends

Sushi Restaurants Market industry analysis

The increasing marketing strategies are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the potential food contamination may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the sushi restaurant market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Sushi Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist sushi restaurants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sushi restaurants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sushi restaurants market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sushi restaurants market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

RDSR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

CBSR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Feng Sushi

FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd.

HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd.

Innovative Dining Group

Kappa Create Co. Ltd.

Kura Sushi USA Inc.

Inc. Maxims Caterers Ltd.

Peace Dining Corp.

Sakae Holdings Ltd.

Wasabi Sushi

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

