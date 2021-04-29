Sushi Restaurants Market to record an Incremental growth of USD 2.49 billion during 2021-2025|Technavio
The sushi restaurant market is set to grow by USD 2.49 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Feng Sushi, FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd., Innovative Dining Group, Kappa Create Co. Ltd., Kura Sushi USA Inc., Maxims Caterers Ltd., Peace Dining Corp., Sakae Holdings Ltd., and Wasabi Sushi are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increasing marketing strategies, the growing popularity of Japanese cuisine, and the rise in the number of new sushi restaurants will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Sushi Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Sushi Restaurants Market is segmented as below:
- Product
o RDSR
o CBSR
- Geography
o APAC
o North America
o Europe
o South America
o MEA
Sushi Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the sushi restaurants market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Feng Sushi, FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd., Innovative Dining Group, Kappa Create Co. Ltd., Kura Sushi USA Inc., Maxims Caterers Ltd., Peace Dining Corp., Sakae Holdings Ltd., and Wasabi Sushi.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Sushi Restaurants Market size
- Sushi Restaurants Market trends
- Sushi Restaurants Market industry analysis
The increasing marketing strategies are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the potential food contamination may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the sushi restaurant market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Sushi Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist sushi restaurants market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the sushi restaurants market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sushi restaurants market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sushi restaurants market vendors
