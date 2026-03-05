Susie Bynum, Third Generation Wine Professional and Daughter of Famed Russian River Pinot Noir Pioneer Davis Bynum, Launches New Collection Defined by Family Heritage, Passion, Craftsmanship, and a Pioneering Spirit

Susie Bynum Wines is a distinctly modern voice in the world of wine that builds on her father's legacy with a portfolio of iconic California terroirs

SONOMA, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Susie Bynum is proud to announce the launch of her namesake collection, Susie Bynum Wines . Dedicated to capturing the essence of California terroir, this portfolio features handcrafted premium wines made from grapes sourced from some of the finest vineyards in Sonoma County, including the Russian River and Alexander Valley.

Building on her family legacy and the lessons learned from her father, Davis Bynum, Susie Bynum continues a winemaking heritage rooted in craftsmanship and innovation. Susie Bynum Wines reflects both this foundation and a contemporary perspective, with each wine expressing the character of its region and a longstanding commitment to quality and stewardship of the land.

"Launching this new collection is an incredibly personal and proud moment. It's the culmination of everything I've learned, not just from my own decades in the cellar, but from the legacy started by my father and grandfather. With these new wines, we're celebrating the exceptional character of Sonoma County, capturing the truest expression of the soil, the climate, and the grapes. I can't wait for wine lovers to taste the passion and precision in every bottle. This truly is the next chapter for the Bynum family in California wine," says Susie Bynum, who will be acting as brand ambassador for Susie Bynum Wines.

Growing up immersed in her family's vineyards and cellars, Susie Bynum gained firsthand experience in the principles that define quality wine, including balance, site expression, and authenticity. Guided by a commitment to quality and sustainability, she crafts wines that reflect regional character while linking contemporary audiences to the heritage and artistry behind every bottle.

The collection of Susie Bynum Wines reflects a legacy of craftsmanship, where each wine is carefully sourced and handcrafted in the Bynum tradition. From elegant Pinot Noir to vibrant Chardonnay, the wines showcase both heritage and innovation and capture the spirit of Sonoma County. Susie Bynum Wines will be available nationwide in the United States through Vino Logics and will include three wines:

Susie Bynum Russian River Chardonnay 2024, SRP $24.99.

Susie Bynum Russian River Pinot Noir 2023, SRP $29.99

Susie Bynum Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2022, SRP $24.99

About Susie Bynum Wines

Just like her legendary father Davis Bynum, Susie builds upon a rich legacy of provenance and craft. She is driven by the endless pursuit of capturing the essence of California terroir. Sourcing fruit from some of the finest vineyards in Sonoma County, and handcrafting premium wines in the Bynum family tradition, Susie is ensuring a legacy like no other.

About Vino Logics

Founded in 2010, Vino Logics is now recognized as a market leader in importing, collaborative distributor partnerships and brand marketing. Our team work with wineries across the world to bring the best products possible into the market. We then partner with a network of distributors to bring those products to life so that the end consumer can enjoy a glass of wine.

Since 2023, Vino Logics has been in a partnership with Endeavour Group, an Australian based drinks and hospitality group with the goal of creating a more sociable future together. More details on the Endeavour Group can be found HERE .

Press Contacts:

Paul Yanon, Colangelo & Partners, [email protected]

Megan McCarthy, Colangelo & Partners, [email protected]

SOURCE Susie Bynum Wines