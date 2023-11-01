SusieCakes and See's Candies® Partner for National Candy Day

Beloved baked-from-scratch bakery teams up with iconic confectionery brand for limited-time products inspired by See's famous Milk Bordeaux™

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a sweet celebration for National Candy Day, which is recognized on November 4, SusieCakes today announced a partnership with See's Candies to create a limited-edition cake and cupcake collection, available beginning Friday, November 3. Both brands are female founded, launched in Los Angeles, and are known for their unwavering dedication to quality in the kitchen and the celebration of shared traditions.

SusieCakes X See's Candies cake and cupcake collection.

"I've always had a sweet tooth and been a huge fan of See's Candies, and one of my all-time favorites is See's classic Milk Bordeaux™," comments Susan Sarich, SusieCakes founder and CEO. "Being able to combine the flavors of See's Candies with our own beloved SusieCakes recipes is a dream come true and I can't wait to share this with our guests. It's the perfect way to celebrate National Candy Day and indulge in the timeless classics we adore."

Just as SusieCakes relies on time-honored family recipes passed down from Susan's grandmothers, See's Candies has preserved the essence of its founder's original creations for over 100 years. Together, the two brands are blending the magic of their heritage to create something truly special for National Candy Day.

"Collaborating with SusieCakes is a natural fit for See's," said Pat Egan, See's Candies President and CEO. "We have a mutual passion for commitment to quality, heritage, craftsmanship, and providing the best possible experience for customers. Bringing joy to our customers is something we share, and we couldn't be more thrilled to join forces in celebration of National Candy Day."

The cupcake will be available at all 25 SusieCakes bakeries for three days only, November 3-5. The cake is available for nationwide shipping and only 150 cakes will be available to ship. This limited-edition collection, baked with love for candy enthusiasts, dessert aficionados and fans of both brands, features:

SusieCakes x See's Candies Milk Bordeaux™ Cupcake ( $5.25 per cupcake)—Indulge in Susie's sweet classic Chocolate Cupcake inspired by See's candies. Each delectable chocolate cupcake is generously frosted and filled with brown sugar buttercream, adorned with the same chocolate sprinkles found on the candy, and topped with See's Milk Bordeaux™. Every bite captures the essence of this decadent candy, expertly transformed into a mouthwatering cupcake. Available in all 25 SusieCakes bakeries throughout California and Texas .

( per cupcake)—Indulge in Susie's sweet classic Chocolate Cupcake inspired by See's candies. Each delectable chocolate cupcake is generously frosted and filled with brown sugar buttercream, adorned with the same chocolate sprinkles found on the candy, and topped with See's Milk Bordeaux™. Every bite captures the essence of this decadent candy, expertly transformed into a mouthwatering cupcake. Available in all 25 SusieCakes bakeries throughout and . SusieCakes x See's Candies Milk Bordeaux™ Cake ( $99.00 )—Experience the nostalgia of Susie's Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake paired with See's Milk Bordeaux™. This 4-layer chocolate cake is frosted with delicious brown sugar buttercream, covered in the same chocolate sprinkles found on the candy, and topped with See's Milk Bordeaux candies. Available for purchase online for nationwide shipping—but hurry, only 150 are being made!

Learn about the collaboration and shop it at www.SusieCakes.com/sees-candies.

For more information about SusieCakes, head to SusieCakes.com . Keep up with both brands by following @susiecakesbakery on Instagram, @susiecakes on Facebook and TikTok, and @seescandies on all social platforms.

About See's Candies

For over 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to almost 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit www.sees.com.

About SusieCakes

SusieCakes is a classic all-American bakery concept with twenty-five locations in California and Texas. SusieCakes' promise is to bake the best-tasting, timeless versions of your most-loved treats. All locations are company owned and founder led.

SusieCakes' founder, Susan Sarich, grew up in Chicago, where she was called Susie by her two beloved grandmothers, Mildred and Madeline. Every day Susie would come home from school to enjoy her grandmothers' company over a glass of milk and a fresh-baked treat. This daily baking ritual and special time together in the kitchen left a lasting impression. When Susie grew up and moved to the West Coast, she brought along her grandmothers' carefully recorded recipes on handwritten 3x5 cards. This pure and simple connection to those recipes inspired Susan to create SusieCakes bakeries, and to share her childhood experience with others.

Through SusieCakes, Susan honors her grandmothers: both in her dedication to their baking traditions and her commitment to providing women with progressive careers in the food & hospitality industry. Today, SusieCakes is proud to share that women account for over 80 percent of the SusieCakes team.

SOURCE SusieCakes