SusieCakes Bakes Sweet Partnership with Susan G. Komen®

Beloved baked-from-scratch bakery teams up with the world's leading breast cancer organization for limited-edition desserts that give back

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, SusieCakes, the beloved bakery known for its baked-from-scratch desserts, today announced a partnership with Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization. The SusieCakes x Susan G. Komen Collection includes limited-edition desserts created to raise awareness and support its shared vision of a world without breast cancer. As a woman-founded and led company employing a workforce that is 80 percent female and deeply connected to the lives of its customers, SusieCakes is joining forces with Komen this October to help double down on efforts towards finding a cure and funding life-saving research, treatment and education about breast cancer.

"Since our founding in 2006, breast cancer has touched the lives of countless individuals within our SusieCakes community, including our cherished friends, families, team members, and guests," said Susan Sarich, SusieCakes founder and CEO. "Our partnership with Komen embodies our commitment to creating a recipe for change and making brighter days for those affected by this disease. For me, supporting Komen is more than a charitable endeavor—it's a personal mission."

From October 1, 2023, to October 31, 2023, SusieCakes will donate $1 from every Komen Cupcake and $5 from every Komen Cake sold to Komen, with a guaranteed minimum donation of $17,500 to benefit the organization and its mission. The limited-edition SusieCakes x Susan G. Komen Collection includes:

Komen Cake ( $104 )—Layers of vanilla cake filled & frosted with pink vanilla frosting and iced with an inspirational message of your choice, such as "I'm Celebrating No More Chemo" or "You've got this!", available for purchase online for nationwide shipping. This price includes next day shipping.

)—Layers of vanilla cake filled & frosted with pink vanilla frosting and iced with an inspirational message of your choice, such as "I'm Celebrating No More Chemo" or "You've got this!", available for purchase online for nationwide shipping. This price includes next day shipping. Komen Cupcakes ( $4.75 each)—Frosted with pink vanilla frosting and sprinkled with hot pink sugar, available in all 25 SusieCakes bakeries throughout California and Texas .

each)—Frosted with pink vanilla frosting and sprinkled with hot pink sugar, available in all 25 SusieCakes bakeries throughout and . Komen Ribbon Cupcakes ( $23 for a 4-box)—Two vanilla and two chocolate cupcakes with pink vanilla buttercream frosting, pink ribbon motif and bordered with hot pink sugar, available to order online for local delivery or pickup at all SusieCakes locations throughout California and Texas .

for a 4-box)—Two vanilla and two chocolate cupcakes with pink vanilla buttercream frosting, pink ribbon motif and bordered with hot pink sugar, available to order online for local delivery or pickup at all SusieCakes locations throughout and . Komen Ribbon Flourless Cupcakes ( $25 for a 4-box)—Four flourless chocolate cupcakes with pink buttercream, decorated ribbon stencil and bordered with hot pink sugar.

"We are honored to partner with SusieCakes during Breast Cancer Awareness Month," says Megan Klink, vice president of West Region for Susan G. Komen. "Together, we can raise awareness and funds that are crucial to our mission of eradicating breast cancer. This partnership is a testament to the power of community and compassion."

Breast cancer journeys are deeply personal, and everyone has a different story – whether you are supporting someone, celebrating a special occasion, or honoring a loved one. Sarich adds, "Every individual has the power to inspire and uplift, and we want to celebrate these incredible journeys with delicious treats that give back and support our community, bringing us one step closer to a world without breast cancer."

Throughout the month of October, SusieCakes invites patrons to share their personal stories on Instagram or TikTok using the hashtag #cakesforthecure, or online at https://susiecakes.com/cakes-for-the-cure-stories. The company will send treats from the SusieCakes x Susan G. Komen Collection to select guests who generously share their stories.

For more information, head to susiecakes.com/breast-cancer-awareness/.

About SusieCakes

SusieCakes is a classic all-American bakery concept with twenty-five locations in California and Texas. SusieCakes' promise is to bake the best-tasting, timeless versions of your most-loved treats. All locations are company owned and founder led.

SusieCakes' founder, Susan Sarich, grew up in Chicago, where she was called Susie by her two beloved grandmothers, Mildred and Madeline. Every day Susie would come home from school to enjoy her grandmothers' company over a glass of milk and a fresh-baked treat. This daily baking ritual and special time together in the kitchen left a lasting impression. When Susie grew up and moved to the West Coast, she brought along her grandmothers' carefully recorded recipes on handwritten 3x5 cards. This pure and simple connection to those recipes inspired Susan to create SusieCakes bakeries, and to share her childhood experience with others.

Through SusieCakes, Susan honors her grandmothers: both in her dedication to their baking traditions and her commitment to providing women with progressive careers in the food & hospitality industry. Today, SusieCakes is proud to share that women account for over 80 percent of the SusieCakes team.

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading breast cancer organization, dedicated to saving lives and meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

SOURCE SusieCakes