SusieCakes Joins the PSL™ Fun with New Pumpkin Spice Latte Cupcake

Beloved California-founded bakery gives PSL fans 'pumpkin to talk about' with elevated sweet treat, available for a limited time

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all pumpkin spice fans! Pumpkin spice season is back, and SusieCakes, the beloved bakery known for its baked-from-scratch desserts, is adding a limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Latte Cupcake to its menu, giving PSL™ fans something to fall even harder for.

SusieCakes debuts new Pumpkin Spice Latte Cupcake, just in time for fall season.

"Autumn is our customers' favorite time of the year, and they eagerly await our fall seasonal menu, featuring everything from pecan and apple crumble pies to pumpkin cheesecake and a delectable cranberry orange cake," said Susan Sarich, SusieCakes founder and CEO. "This year, we want to satisfy cravings and embrace the PSL craze by baking up the ultimate sweet treat – a Pumpkin Spice Latte Cupcake."

SusieCakes' new Pumpkin Spice Latte Cupcake ($4.75 each) is a deliciously rich pumpkin cupcake, filled and frosted with pure coffee buttercream and topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon and sugar. Beginning Tuesday, September 5, for a limited time, pumpkin spice lovers can grab a pumpkin spice pick-me-up at all California and Texas bakeries or purchase them online in boxes of 4, 8 or 12—and mix & match with other fan-favorite treats.

"We're excited to join in on the PSL fun and introduce this special treat, made from only the freshest and finest ingredients. We love how our baked goods bring people together and can't wait to see the sweet moments this new cupcake creates for our fans this fall."

While this cupcake is only on the menu through October 1, pumpkin fans will be happy to learn that SusieCakes has a whole fall-flavored pumpkin lineup this season, featuring a Pumpkin Maple Cupcake in October and cream cheese frosted Pumpkin Cupcake in November.

For more information about SusieCakes, head to SusieCakes.com. Keep up with the brand by following along on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About SusieCakes:

SusieCakes is a classic all-American bakery concept with twenty-five locations in California and Texas. SusieCakes' promise is to bake the best-tasting, timeless versions of your most-loved treats. All locations are company owned and founder led.

SusieCakes' founder, Susan Sarich, grew up in Chicago, where she was called Susie by her two beloved grandmothers, Mildred and Madeline. Every day Susie would come home from school to enjoy her grandmothers' company over a glass of milk and a fresh-baked treat. This daily baking ritual and special time together in the kitchen left a lasting impression. When Susie grew up and moved to the West Coast, she brought along her grandmothers' carefully recorded recipes on handwritten 3x5 cards. This pure and simple connection to those recipes inspired Susan to create SusieCakes bakeries, and to share her childhood experience with others.

Through SusieCakes, Susan honors her grandmothers: both in her dedication to their baking traditions and her commitment to providing women with progressive careers in the food & hospitality industry. Today, SusieCakes is proud to share that women account for over 80 percent of the SusieCakes team.

SOURCE SusieCakes