Susie's AlaskaMen Celebrates Over 30 years Matchmaking Alaska's most famous resource: Single AlaskaMen

Susie started the magazine on her kitchen table trying to help the single fathers at her home day care center find wives. Alaska, the largest state in the USA, had a large amount of single men who were often in rural areas, or because of life in the Last Frontier, found finding love could be heartbreaking. Word spread through friends and neighbors who wanted to help too, and they sent names of their single friends.

Then a TV crew showed up unannounced at her home day care center. They said they came to meet the woman who created a magazine to help men find wives. This was 1987, and this was totally new. That show won an Emmy and was rerun 5 times. From there an appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Show won the ratings, and then newspapers and TV started calling from all over the world.

The latest issue of Susie's AlaskaMen has among the single men articles, world famous Dog Sled Musher Jeff King, the 4-time Iditarod Champion, three of his dog sled crew and Davis, the News director for a local radio station, who is featured as centerfold.

Susie comments, "Our last cover man, Ron, contacted me. He wanted to tell me he received a letter from his long-lost love from high school and is now happily married to her." Susie adds, "This is why I love creating AlaskaMen Magazine. It works!"

Men who are featured find wives in the "Lower 48", Internationally and sometimes-next door. It's Free to email the men with Susie asking women to make sure the letters and photos are family friendly.

Determined to find wives for the men, Susie invites all to take advantage of the free downloadable issue at susie@AlaskaMen.com.

