Susman Godfrey Files Proposed Class Action Against PornHub, MindGeek Alleging Underage Sex Trafficking, Child Pornography

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Susman Godfrey LLP filed a proposed class action against PornHub parent company MindGeek on February 19, 2021 alleging MindGeek has violated federal sex trafficking and child pornography laws by knowingly posting, enabling the posting of and profiting from thousands of pornographic videos featuring persons under the age of 18.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Jane Doe and similarly situated individuals, states that MindGeek chose to prioritize profits over the safety and welfare of children around the world, refusing to institute an age verification policy. The complaint includes public Reddit posts by Pornhub's Senior Community Manager stating that age verification would be a "disaster," claiming it to be costly and that it would result in 50 percent reduction in traffic.

Jane Doe states that she contacted PornHub in March 2020 after learning that the website allowed videos of her at age 16 to be uploaded to the site, without her knowledge or consent. While PornHub ultimately removed the videos, it warned her that it could not guarantee the videos would not be uploaded again.

"This lawsuit aims to hold MindGeek responsible for the abhorrent and illegal business tactics that it continues to employ across PornHub and its other websites," said Krysta Kauble Pachman. "Over the years, MindGeek has repeatedly prioritized profit over the safety and welfare of minors. These individuals are victims of sex trafficking and child pornography, they want to see an end to these harmful practices, and they deserve to be compensated for the damage MindGeek has caused."

If you are an individual who was under the age of 18 when you appeared in a video or image that was later made available for viewing on any website owned by MindGeek (including PornHub, RedTube or YouPorn) in the last 10 years and are interested in learning more about this lawsuit, please contact Krysta Kauble Pachman at [email protected].

The Susman Godfrey team is led by partners Arun Subramanian, Krysta Kauble Pachman and Davida Brook. Pollock Cohen LLP is serving as co-counsel.

The case, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, Southern Division, is Jane Doe v. MindGeek USA Incorporated et al.

