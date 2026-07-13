SUSO Digital Wins Bronze at The Drum Awards for Marketing EMEA 2026 in Search

SEO and GEO agency recognised for engineering organic and AI search visibility for a global online fitness coaching brand

LONDON, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUSO Digital has won Bronze at The Drum Awards for Marketing EMEA 2026 in the Search category. The winning campaign, Engineering Search Visibility in a Human-Led Health Brand, delivered a 190% increase in monthly organic sessions and 413% growth in AI referral traffic for a global online fitness coaching brand.

The challenge

The client, a global online fitness coaching brand, was competing in one of Google's most scrutinised search categories against venture-backed, app-based platforms. At the start of the campaign in April 2025, the site generated 1,609 organic sessions per month, ranked at an average position of 18, and wasn't reliably generating leads.

The approach

SUSO built the campaign around structural search engineering and Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO), across five pillars:

Intent-led architecture : replaced a blog-heavy site with dedicated landing environments for each core service and audience segment, matched to how each person searches at the point of decision.

: replaced a blog-heavy site with dedicated landing environments for each core service and audience segment, matched to how each person searches at the point of decision. Entity and E-E-A-T signals : implemented Person, Service, Offer, FAQPage, and Article schema across the site, creating structured entity relationships between the founder, her services, and programme tiers.

: implemented Person, Service, Offer, FAQPage, and Article schema across the site, creating structured entity relationships between the founder, her services, and programme tiers. Content pruning : audited and removed or redirected 300+ low-value blog posts, concentrating authority on converting pages.

: audited and removed or redirected 300+ low-value blog posts, concentrating authority on converting pages. AI-optimised pages : built query-mapped pages targeting conversational searches, structured for extractability by AI search platforms. These launched in early 2025, ahead of wider industry adoption.

: built query-mapped pages targeting conversational searches, structured for extractability by AI search platforms. These launched in early 2025, ahead of wider industry adoption. Redesign governance: embedded SEO oversight throughout a full site redesign mid-campaign, preserving growth through the transition.

Conversion optimisation ran throughout. Hotjar session data identified mobile drop-off points, and service pages were restructured so high-intent visitors could move from search result to enquiry form without friction.

Results (April 2025 – February 2026)

Metric Before After Monthly organic sessions 1,609 4,674 (+190%) GSC clicks (monthly) 873 3,640 (+317%) GSC impressions (monthly) 170,000 390,000 (+129%) Average ranking position 18 7.4 AI referral sessions (monthly) 16 82 (+413%) Monthly coaching enquiries ~15 100+

AI referral traffic was recorded across ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini.

"I'm proud of what the team delivered on this campaign. A full structural rebuild across architecture, entity signals, AI readiness, and UX, and the client went from no acquisition channel to over 100 enquiries a month. Having that recognised at The Drum means a lot." — Will Bagnall, Founder and CEO, SUSO Digital

About SUSO Digital

SUSO Digital is a full-service SEO and Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) agency that has been helping agencies and brands grow through organic search since 2010. Specialists in technical SEO, off-site SEO, content strategy, and AI search visibility, SUSO works with leading brands directly and as a specialist partner for PR, marketing, and digital agencies across the US and UK. With a technical centre in Poznań, Poland and strategy based in London, SUSO delivers specialist search to international clients across a range of industries.

Web: susodigital.com

Media contact

Jamie Stanley

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

+44 208 0599 958

Notes to editors

The Drum Awards for Marketing EMEA 2026 Search category entry can be found at: https://www.thedrummarketingawards.com/emea/en/page/results#/dma-emea/2026/search/engineering-search-visibility-in-a-human-led-health-brand

SUSO Digital's AI search visibility service: https://susodigital.com/services/generative-engine-optimization-geo/

SOURCE SUSO Digital