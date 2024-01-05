Suspense Drama 'The Lonely Warrior' Sets New Records, Raising the Bar for iQIYI 'Light On Theater'

BEIJING, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 4, iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, released the series finale of its highly anticipated original drama series The Lonely Warrior for its subscribers. The suspense drama, which is under iQIYI renowned 'Light On Theater,' has achieved a remarkable content popularity index of over 9,800, setting a new record for dramas under the 'Light On Theater' series and heralding a strong start to the new year for the company.

“The Lonely Warrior” Drama Series Poster

The Lonely Warrior unfolds with the gripping tale of a criminal investigation, where an unexpected death occurs during interrogation, resulting in the imprisonment of the lead investigator, Bin CHENG (played by Hao QIN, who won Best Actor for multiple global awards). Simultaneously, another suspect manages to elude capture. After Cheng's release, he reunites with his former colleagues, who have since transitioned to ordinary lives, and together they embark on an unwavering quest for truth. Against the backdrop of numerous hardships, they work to unravel the mysterious case and pursue the elusive suspect.

The drama's gripping production, compelling storyline and powerful acting has topped multiple influential watch lists including Enlightent, Vlinkage, and the Maoyan Hot List, as well as iQIYI's own charts. Its popularity also extends globally through iQIYI International, with the show dominating viewership rankings in Japan and featuring prominently in some markets outside Chinese mainland such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, Indonesia, and Canada.

Ying DAI, senior vice president of iQIYI, and the chief producer of the series, highlighted that The Lonely Warrior is not just a standard suspense drama. "Rather than sensationalizing violence, we hope to elicit empathy by spotlighting the touching heroism and pursuit of justice of ordinary people. Our goal is to present a story that deeply engages and resonates with audiences through the characters' journeys."

The latest releases also showcase the success of iQIYI's studio-based production model, presenting a diverse array of titles across various themes. Ranging from the suspense-laden 'Light On Theater' and the romance-infused 'Sweet On Theater' to the humor-packed 'Laugh On Theater,' iQIYI captivates and sustains its user base by delivering meticulously curated and compelling content that resonates across diverse audience segments.

iQIYI's 'Light On Theater' series has emerged as a cornerstone of its suspense genre endeavors, injecting freshness and creativity into Chinese entertainment. This series has garnered global acclaim, setting new standards for the overseas distribution of Chinese dramas. Notable entries like The Bad Kids and The Long Night have mesmerized audiences with their intricate character development and groundbreaking narrative style, defying the conventions of typical police and crime dramas. The emotional depth portrayed in suspense crime series such as Why Try to Change Me Now has earned a coveted spot in the Berlinale Series section of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival, marking a historic milestone as the first-ever Chinese language drama series to be selected for this prestigious section.

An exceptional lineup of five additional dramas is set to be released within the 'Light On Theater' this year, including Interlaced Scenes, Breaking the Shadows, Tell No One, The Limbo, and Lost in the Shadows. As iQIYI's 'Light On Theater' series continues to captivate global audiences and reshape the perception of original Chinese content, it marks a significant leap for Chinese-language dramas venturing into new overseas markets and expanding their global footprint.

CONTACT: iQIYI Press, press@qiyi.com

SOURCE iQIYI