Suspense stories premieres this season on Ultra Film

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Film, the HD movie network, designed for the Latino audience that showcases hit international movies starring well-known personalities from around the world, dubbed into Spanish-language by the Olympusat team in Mexico city, premieres four suspense stories that bring the audience to the edge of their seats: Secuestro Pasional (Captive), Magnolia (Magnolia), Vuelo nocturno (Red Eye), La Voz del Más Allá (A voice from Beyond the Grave), and Monstruoso (Cloverfield).

Secuestro Pasional (Captive)

Director : Vladimir Lert.

Cast : Igor Arnautov, Zoya Baranovskaya, Inna Belikova, and Aleksandr Girich.

Synopsis : An ambitious businesswoman is willing to do anything to become a leader even surrendering to his boss's son seductions. Suddenly disaster strikes. She is abducted by a serial killer who has been involved in numerous sex slayings.

Magnolia (Magnolia)

Director : Paul Thomas Anderson.

Cast : Julianne Moore, Tom Cruise, John C. Reilly, and William H. Macy.

Synopsis : Interrelated characters explore several human themes as the inability to forgive, the devastating effects of poor choices, the corrosive impact of guilt and loneliness, the overwhelming burden of history that shapes their presence and determines their future.

Vuelo nocturno (Red Eye)

Director : Wes Craven.

Cast : Rachel McAdams, Cillian Murphy, Brian Cox, and Jayma Mays.

Synopsis : A hotel manager on her way to her home is caught up in an assassination plot against one of her high-profile guests — and finds herself trapped on a flight with the sinister criminal, whose job it is to ensure that all goes according to plan.

Synopsis : La Voz del Más Allá (A voice from Beyond the Grave)

Director : Roman Barabash.

Cast : Igor Lifanov, Stanislav Brzezinski, Artyom Martynishin, and Valentin Shestopalov.

Synopsis : A cheater steals a large sum of money in a game of cards. He is killed by a driver who sped up on an empty highway and run over him, took the cash, and escaped from the scene. Later he is visited by the dead man, who asks him to find his daughter and gives her the money.

Monstruoso (Cloverfield)

Director : Matt Reeves.

Cast : Lizzy Caplan, Jessica Lucas, T.J Miller, and Michael Stahl-David.

Synopsis : A group of New Yorkers enjoy a farewell party, before a supposed earthquake strikes, causing a brief citywide power outage. Later news reports show the Army National Guard attacking a monster and smaller creatures fall of its body and attacks pedestrian and soldiers.

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it's currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, and FiOS by Verizon.

For more information about Ultra Cine's programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit Olympusat/networks.com and blog Ultrafilm

Olympusat - Editorial Contact:

Jesús Piñango

Senior Director of News

[email protected]

SOURCE Ultra Film

Related Links

http://www.olympusat.com

