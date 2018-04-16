Susquehanna Private Capital Completes Second Acquisition and Announces Formation of Investment Team

SPC's partnership with Skin and Cancer Associates, LLP (SCA), a dermatology group practice based in South Florida, closed on March 29, 2018. On June 30, 2017, SPC successfully closed its partnership North American Veterinary Centers (NAVC), a specialty referral veterinarian and pet emergency hospital based in New York.

In addition, over the past year, SPC has built out its investment team with the following critical hires: Kyle Squillario joined the firm as a Director in March 2017 and was previously Vice President at TZP Group, a middle market private equity firm based in New York City. Kyle led SPC's first investment in NAVC. Mark Miller joined the firm as a Director in April 2017 and was previously Vice President at Huron Capital, a middle market private equity firm based in Detroit. Mark led SPC's recent investment in SCA. Ken Parsons joined the firm as an Associate in July 2017 and was previously an Investment Banking Associate at Freeman & Co., a middle market M&A advisory firm based in New York City. John McGinley joined the firm as a Senior Associate in August 2017 and was previously an Associate at Quad-C Management, a middle market private equity firm based in Charlottesville.

"SPC's unique investment approach with patient, flexible capital has been validated with the close of two transactions and the build-out of an outstanding team. We are excited to partner with the management teams of NAVC and SCA to build upon their nationally recognized reputations for providing innovative, quality care," said Leo Helmers, Co-Founder and Group Head of SPC.

About Susquehanna Private Capital

SPC is an affiliate of Susquehanna International Group, LLP ("SIG"), one of the world's largest privately-held financial services firms. SPC makes majority and minority investments in domestic, middle market companies across a variety of industries, including: aerospace, defense & government, business services, consumer, food & beverage, healthcare, industrials, and technology, media & telecom. The firm is backed by a unique and patient capital base that gives management teams the freedom and flexibility to pursue business plans that maximize long-term growth

