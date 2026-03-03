Sussman & Associates Sues Time Share Exit Company for Alleged Fraudulent Activities

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 23, in the federal United States District Court, Central District of California, the law firm of Sussman and Associates filed the action titled Sussman v. Litigation Consulting case # 8:26-cv-00419 alleging Common Law False Designation of Trade Name; Federal and State Unfair Competition and violation of California's Trade Secrets Act.

The firm is suing Litigation Consulting, Group Nationwide Consumer Advocates, and associated individuals in the U.S. Federal Court, for representing themselves to consumers that they are associated and working with the Sussman and Associates law firm. The defendant timeshare exit companies had been passing themselves off as working with the Sussman firm because of its decades of successfully representing aggrieved timeshare owners against timeshare developers.

Sussman and Associates is a legacy Timeshare Exit law firm whose founder Mitchell Sussman has been referred to as the "godfather of timeshare exit." Founded in 1977, the firm has helped well over 50,000 consumers free themselves of their ongoing timeshare obligations.

The firm is currently managed by Juliet Sussman, co-chair of national Time Share Litigation Division of American Association for Justices, (formerly the American Trial Lawyers Association). With offices in Beverly Hills, Newport Beach, Las Vegas, San Diego and Palm Springs the firm specializes in real estate and timeshare matters.

The case has been assigned to District Court Judge the Hon. John Holcomb and Magistrate Judge Douglas F. McCormick. The case is currently pending in the Ronald Reagan federal courthouse in Santa Ana. The action seeks nationwide injunctive relief barring defendants from making false representations, advertising and telling innocent consumers that they are affiliated with the Sussman firm.

About Sussman and Associates - The law firm of Sussman and Associates has been practicing real estate with a timeshare emphasis for almost five decades. More information can be found at www.timesharelegalaction.com

SOURCE Sussman & Associates