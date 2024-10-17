Sust Unveils ChargeBot: A Game-Changer in Electric Landscape Equipment Charging

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sust, a leader in lawn care sustainability and electrification, is proud to announce the official launch of ChargeBot, a revolutionary mobile charging solution designed specifically to meet the needs of landscapers and outdoor professionals. With ChargeBot, professionals can now charge any electric equipment on-the-go, simplify operations, reduce costs, and avoid expensive electrical upgrades.

Why ChargeBot?

As the landscape industry increasingly shifts toward battery-powered tools, professionals face new challenges including range anxiety, upfront costs, and changes to operations. ChargeBot solves these problems with a powerful, compact, mobile charging system that can be mounted in any closed trailer or van.

Sust's Co-Founder, Samit Shah, stated, "We see ChargeBot as the 'gas can' that will allow electrification to finally be practical for landscaping and lawn care. We want to be the onramp that allows crews to finally switch to electric equipment."

ChargeBot charges mowers, trimmers, blowers and electric tools from all OPE brands, ensuring that landscapers can stay productive throughout the day without worrying about battery limitations.

Key Features of ChargeBot

On-the-Go Charging: ChargeBot is easily mounted inside trailers or vans, creating a fully functional charging station to any job site. Cost and Time Efficiency: With ChargeBot, landscapers can focus on their work without the logistical hurdles and labor costs of figuring out charging. Smart Outlets: With 8 standard 120V, 15 amp outlets, ChargeBot supports compatibility with all OPE brands and equipment types. The smart charging system ensures everything charges without having to worry about plug load. High-Capacity Battery: The 5.12 kWh lithium-ion battery is engineered to provide safe, sustained power on-the-go, ensuring landscapers can work for longer hours with less batteries and no range anxiety. Easy to Recharge: ChargeBot can power up from either a standard 120V wall outlet or via solar on your van or trailer, requiring no shop or infrastructure upgrades. Smart, Connected System: The system includes GPS and LTE connectivity that allows landscapers to manage their charging and vehicle via a mobile app.

Special Launch Offer

Sust is celebrating the launch of ChargeBot with a limited-time offer for our Trailblazer Edition. This package includes an installation kit, added features, premium support, and special pricing for professionals who place their orders now. Order now at www.sust.pro.

Sust builds sustainable technology solutions for lawn and landscape companies. Our team is a mix of seasoned landscapers, field personnel, accomplished engineers, and energy specialists.

