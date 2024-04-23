Sustain Exchange LLC Launches SustainAble Exchange on Earth Day

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustain Exchange LLC proudly announces the launch of SustainAble Exchange on Earth Day with the successful completion of a $2 million seed round funding. SustainAble Exchange is a transformative platform that empowers members to create positive change in transactions while aligning with the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This innovative initiative marks a significant leap forward in integrating ESG principles into commercial interactions and promoting sustainability on a global scale.

At the core of SustainAble Exchange lies the revolutionary concept of EnAble Tokens, which symbolize sustainable practices and values. As members generate EnAble Tokens during transactions, they contribute to the advancement of the SDGs, creating a dynamic network of companies and individuals committed to responsible business practices.

Sustain Exchange LLC is dedicated to reshaping the landscape of commerce by bridging the gap between traditional transactions and ESG considerations. By embracing the 17 UN SDGs, SustainAble Exchange aims to foster a culture of environmentally conscious consumerism and sustainable business operations.

In the words of Jon C. Ohrn, Managing Director of Sustain Exchange LLC, "SustainAble Exchange represents a fundamental shift in how we approach sustainability. By utilizing a market-based platform to document transactions and facilitate the creation, valuation and transfer EnAble Tokens, we empower individuals and organizations to drive positive change across each of the 17 UN SDGs. The SustainAble Exchange is moving beyond a reliance on government credits and mandates to shape behavior in commerce, and to market forces to drive and document positive change. This evolution allows us to harness the power of commerce to create a more sustainable and equitable future for generations to come."

Jeff Hallstead, Sustain Exchange LLC board member, led the financing round and brings a wealth of experience to the board of Sustain Exchange with a background in media/entertainment, finance, sustainable fashion and e-commerce as well as his ongoing work with NGOs that work to further the mission of the SDGs in Africa.

Key Features of SustainAble Exchange:

EnAble Tokens: Members can generate EnAble Tokens in transactions, promoting sustainability and supporting the 17 UN SDGs. Network of Companies: EnAble Tokens are utilized within a network of conscientious organizations, facilitating collaboration and driving positive impact across industries. Validation and Storage: EnAble Tokens are securely validated, stored, and valued within the SustainAble Exchange platform, promoting transparency and accountability. Digital Wallet Integration: Member companies have the ability to integrate with a digital wallet available on consumers' mobile devices, extending the benefits of sustainable commitments into consumer loyalty and employee benefit programs. Member Portal: Corporate members record each transaction on the blockchain through a member portal, ensuring transparent and immutable tracking of sustainable actions.

Sustain Exchange's launch of SustainAble Exchange marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of sustainable commerce. By harnessing the power of EnAble Tokens and fostering a network of companies committed to positive change, SustainAble Exchange sets a new standard for conscious consumerism. Visit our website today to learn more about how your organization can be a part of this groundbreaking initiative.

https://www.sustainableexchange.com

