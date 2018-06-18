Sustainability a Fundamental Constituent for Sofidel in Value Creation Process

As the world turns its awareness to the protection of the environment, Sofidel, an industry leader and the 2nd largest company in tissue category in Europe, prioritises sustainability as a fundamental constituent in its value creation process. With more than 50 years of growth in the tissue category specifically in the UK with the Regina brand, Sofidel continues to have a positive impact on the environment through development and innovation for its hygienic and domestic tissue products.

As of today, Sofidel has reduced direct emissions of CO 2 into the atmosphere by 20.6% by investing in energy efficiency including the use of cogeneration plants and renewable energy sources and sourcing pulp certified by independent third parties with forest certification schemes (FSC®, FSC Controlled Wood, SFI®, PEFC™) which has reached a level of 100%. Sofidel operates to safeguard water resources, limiting consumption inside their production processes - an essential feature of their environmental sustainability strategy. The average amount of water now used in the production of tissue paper is distinctly lower than the industry benchmark (7.1 l/kg vs. 15-25 l/kg).

The objective is to create products which contain lower levels of natural capital to have an ever-more reduced environmental impact and at the same time create products with an increasingly high level of efficiency.

The Intertissue mill in Baglan, Wales, where a system for recovering rainwater has been activated, employs an area of 82,000 m[2] and allows a reduction in water consumption of more than 47,000 m[3] per year. Sofidel continues to achieve reduced water use through the philosophy of "Less is more", an orientation which characterises all of the Group's activity, and which translates into three fundamental precepts:

Keep environmental impact to a minimum on all levels, from sourcing, to production, to logistics, to office life

Reduce waste

Promote responsible consumption

Innovation as a strategic leverage

Through innovation in production processes including an automated finished product warehouse, a frontier in innovation for Sofidel in Kisa, Sweden, the Group uses less amounts of natural resources to allow it to meet the growing demand for efficiency, functionality and sustainability from clients, consumers and society, contributing to "building an inclusive, sustainable and resilient future for people and planet", in accordance with the definition by the UN of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

More generally, within the sphere of its activities, Sofidel follows a policy of responsible development, which is founded on five key points:

Process/product innovation oriented towards economic, social and environmental sustainability

Involvement and transparency in relations with business stakeholders (managers, employees, consumers and voluntary associations)

Respect and appreciation of people both within and external to the company

Protection of the consumer

Attention to local communities

In its business activity Sofidel believes that companies have the responsibility of playing a fundamental role not only in terms of the production and distribution of goods and services, but also in the guaranteeing of long-term social and environmental advantages for stakeholders at all stages of the value chain.

WWF Climate Savers

Sofidel has been the first tissue paper organisation in the world[1] to join the WWF Climate Savers project, the WWF international initiative dedicated to companies that prioritise the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by developing innovative strategies and technologies. The programme seeks to transform businesses into leaders of the low-carbon economy. Together with WWF Climate Savers, Sofidel, in its efforts to address climate and energy, is defining and broadening new reduction objectives in line with the company's growth since the partnership began.

Currently, WWF collaborates with 28 global companies worldwide through the Climate Savers programme and the intention of the programme is to inspire a change in thinking about climate solutions in companies and as agents of change within their sphere of influence. This leaves member companies better placed to avoid carbon-related risks while realising opportunities within their long-term business strategies.

The Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company owned by the Stefani and Lazzareschi families, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, Turkey and the USA - with more than 5,500 employees. With a consolidated turnover of 1,809 million Euros (2015), Sofidel is the second ranking group in Europe in terms of production capacity in the tissue sector (1,058,000 tonnes per annum - 2015). "Regina", its most well-known brand, is present on almost all the markets. Other brands include: Softis, Le Trèfle, Sopalin, Nouvelle, Thirst Pockets, KittenSoft, Nalys, Cosynel, Yumy, Soft & Easy, Volare, Onda, Lycke, Nicky, Papernet, Heavenly Soft. A member of UN Global Compact and the international WWF Climate Savers programme, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic factor with regards to growth and is committed to promoting a sustainable development.

References

1. Tissue paper for hygiene and household purposes

SOURCE Sofidel