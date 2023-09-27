Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Materials Shape the Future of the Global Blinds and Shades Market to 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blinds and Shades - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Blinds and Shades was estimated at approximately US$9.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach around US$13.7 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Blinds and shades are window coverings used for various purposes, including privacy, light control, and interior decoration.

Segmentation by Product Type

Roman Shades/Blinds : This segment is projected to record a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, reaching a market size of US$4.3 billion by 2030. Roman shades and blinds are known for their elegant and classic appearance, making them a popular choice for interior design.

: This segment is projected to record a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, reaching a market size of by 2030. Roman shades and blinds are known for their elegant and classic appearance, making them a popular choice for interior design. Venetian Blinds: The Venetian blinds segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR of 5% over the next eight years. Venetian blinds consist of horizontal slats that can be adjusted to control the amount of light and privacy in a room.

Regional Market Insights

United States : The Blinds and Shades market in the United States was estimated at US$3.5 billion in 2022. The U.S. market is expected to continue growing, driven by the demand for window coverings in residential and commercial spaces.

: The Blinds and Shades market in was estimated at in 2022. The U.S. market is expected to continue growing, driven by the demand for window coverings in residential and commercial spaces. China : China is forecasted to experience significant growth in the Blinds and Shades market, with a projected market size of US$1.7 billion by 2030. This growth is supported by urbanization, increasing disposable income, and a focus on interior design.

: is forecasted to experience significant growth in the Blinds and Shades market, with a projected market size of by 2030. This growth is supported by urbanization, increasing disposable income, and a focus on interior design. Japan : Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. Japanese consumers value privacy and aesthetics, contributing to the demand for blinds and shades.

: is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. Japanese consumers value privacy and aesthetics, contributing to the demand for blinds and shades. Canada : Canada's market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%, reflecting the country's housing construction activities and the need for window coverings.

: market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%, reflecting the country's housing construction activities and the need for window coverings. Germany : In Europe, Germany is anticipated to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR. The German market benefits from energy-efficient window coverings and smart home integration.

Key Market Players

Some of the key players in the global Blinds and Shades market include:

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited

Benjamin Moore & Co., Inc.

& Co., Inc. Classic Home Improvement Products, Inc.

Ciman S.R.L.

BRIGHTSPARCS

Belcor Interiors S.r.l.

3Form LLC

Blinds 2 Go Limited

Babel Bark, Inc.

Carrier and Company Interiors Limited

Cipolat Costruzioni Metalliche S.r.l.

Conclusion

The global Blinds and Shades market is expected to grow steadily, driven by factors such as urbanization, interior design trends, and the need for privacy and light control. Roman shades and Venetian blinds are popular choices due to their aesthetic appeal and functionality. The United States, China, Japan, Canada, and Germany are key markets contributing to this growth. In addition, there is a growing trend toward energy-efficient and smart window coverings, offering opportunities for innovation in the industry. This market presents opportunities for both established and emerging players to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses.

