Sustainability and Environment Trend Opportunity Profile 2023: Including DAC Technology, Vertical Farming Warehouses & More

This research service consists of trend opportunity profiles that cover the global aspects of sustainability and environment, featuring the most upcoming trends that cater to the current environmental needs. It describes the opportunities for several sectors, such as mobility, industrial, FMCG, retail, ICT, business and financial services, and supply chain and logistics.

In addition, this study offers a set of transformative trends that accelerate the journey toward net zero goals, guides organizations to incorporate these trends with exemplary use cases, and discusses opportunities from upcoming new business models that will not only be environment-friendly but also enable growth.



This report gives an overview of innovative subjects of the circular economy, including battery recycling, reverse logistics, and sustainable packaging, and examines the business and financial environment transformation with ethical and sustainable investment practices. It covers sociopolitical measures to curb carbon emissions, leading to growth opportunities that leverage advanced technologies, such as AI and blockchain, and the advent of direct air capture (DAC) technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Trend Opportunity Profiles

Carbon Pricing Initiatives

Carbon Taxation

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Disclosures and Divestiture Trends

DAC Technology

Reverse Logistics

Sustainable Packaging

Battery Reuse and Recycling

Vertical Farming Warehouses

