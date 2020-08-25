Sustainability Data Leader Appoints Microsoft Executive As New VP Global Partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Higg Co, the technology company behind the Higg Index platform, widely regarded as the leading sustainability measurement framework for the footwear, apparel and textile industries, has appointed ex-Microsoft executive, Josh Henretig, as the company's new Vice President of Global Partnerships.

Henretig joins the Higg Co executive team and will lead the year-old company's continued expansion through strategic partnerships.

Higg Co CEO, Jason Kibbey commented on the valuable combination of technology and collaboration expertise that Henretig brings to the fast-growing company. "Achieving Higg Co's mission of consistent and comparable sustainability data across consumer goods industries requires rapid proliferation, exchange and disclosure of the data. Strategic partnerships are absolutely critical to that effort. Josh brings a unique combination of technical understanding and insight into the sustainability challenges being addressed by the world's largest businesses and we're thrilled to have him join the executive team," said Kibbey.

A 17-year veteran of Microsoft, Henretig helped shape the sustainability agenda at the company, from its first public environmental commitments in 2008, to its announcement earlier this year to become "carbon negative." In his time with Microsoft, Henretig worked on all aspects of corporate sustainability design and execution, from product development and strategic partnerships, to developing scalable programs and tools to drive innovation while decoupling environmental impacts from business growth. In 2016 Henretig developed and launched Microsoft's AI for Earth program, a $50 million, 5-year commitment focused on deploying Microsoft's Artificial Intelligence research and technology in the four areas of climate change, agriculture, water, and biodiversity.

At Higg Co, Heneretig is responsible for developing new partnerships with key stakeholder organizations aligned with Higg Co's mission and vision and identifying new collaboration and scale opportunities based on future product plans.

"In a world that is desperate for increased transparency and reliable data to avoid the worst impacts of a rapidly changing climate, Higg Co is blazing a path forward. I couldn't be more excited to join a company who is on the leading edge of helping organizations measure and improve the environmental impact of their products and supply chain from cradle to cradle," says Henretig. He adds, "The urgency and complexity of the climate crisis is simply too large for any single organization to solve alone. We need the collective action of partnership and the speed and scale of technology if we are going to reverse the harmful impacts of human activity on the environment. I couldn't be more excited to join the Executive team at Higg Co to help leverage the power of partnerships as a force multiplier to help companies around the world measure, prioritize, and improve the health and sustainability of their products and value chain."

Henretig is a graduate from Whitman College in Walla Walla, WA where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He resides in Snoqualmie, WA with his family. His appointment is the second executive appointment at Higg Co this year. The SaaS company, which is incorporated as a public benefit organization, recently appointed former Nike Executive, Del Hudson as Vice President of Marketing & Communications.

Higg Co is rapidly adding new customers to its user base of global manufacturers, brands and retailers. It has enabled completion of more than 20,000 factory assessments in 80+ countries and now employs more than 60 people.

About Higg Co

Higg Co is a technology company formed in 2019 to deliver, implement and support unified sustainability measurement tools for consumer goods industries, beginning with the apparel, footwear and textile sector. The Higg Index is a suite of tools that enables brands, retailers and facilities of all sizes — at every stage in their sustainability journey — to accurately measure and score a company or product's sustainability performance. The Higg Index delivers the only end-to-end value chain sustainability performance framework available, enabling businesses to make meaningful improvements that protect the environment, people and communities. Higg Co is a Public Benefit LLC. For more information visit www.higg.com.

