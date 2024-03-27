Sustainability Drive and Direct Sales Propel Growth in Industrial Laundry Machine Market, the Revenue to Hit $4.16 Billion by 2029 - Arizton

27 Mar, 2024, 14:50 ET
CHICAGO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the industrial laundry machine market is growing at a CAGR of 5.82% from 2023 to 2029.
To Know More, Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/industrial-laundry-machine-market
Browse in-depth TOC on the Industrial Laundry Machine Market
364 – Pages
117 - Tables
78- Figures
Industrial Laundry Machine Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2029)
|
USD 4.16 Billion
|
Market Size (2023)
|
USD 2.96 Billion
|
CAGR (2023-2029)
|
5.82 %
|
Historic Year
|
2019-2022
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
Forecast Year
|
2024-2029
|
Market Segmentation
|
Products, Applications, Capacity, Sales Channel, Technology, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Market Dynamics
|
The industrial laundry machines market is intricately connected to global economic shifts, regional industry dynamics, and evolving consumer preferences. Traditional sectors, such as hospitality and healthcare, and emerging trends, including sustainability and technological innovation, drive the demand. As businesses worldwide recalibrate operations post-pandemic, the industrial laundry machines market remains pivotal in ensuring hygiene, efficiency, and sustainability across diverse industries.
The growing demand for energy-efficient and water-saving machines is a significant catalyst propelling the expansion of the global industrial laundry machine market. This trend reflects a broader shift in industries toward sustainable practices and operational efficiency. The adoption of energy-efficient and water-saving machines is particularly evident in response to environmental concerns, regulatory pressures, and the desire for cost savings across various sectors relying on industrial laundry services.
One key driver for the increased demand for energy-efficient machines is the global emphasis on sustainability. For instance, MAG Laundry Equipment recently introduced a series of industrial washing machines with capacities spanning from 25kg to 150kg. According to the company, these newly unveiled machines claim enhanced speed and reduced noise levels, potentially leading to a 60% reduction in utility expenses. The latest offerings from MAG Laundry Equipment include various drum capacities, including 25kg, 39kg, 50kg, 65kg, 85kg, and 100kg. In addition, the company provides heavy-duty commercial and industrial models ranging from 8kg to 150kg, ensuring efficient and prompt laundry processing for various needs.
Direct Channel Booming the Market Sales
The direct sales channel in the industrial laundry machine market connects manufacturers directly with end-users, providing a transparent and efficient distribution channel. This approach involves manufacturers selling their products directly to businesses without intermediaries, allowing for more personalized interaction and a direct line of communication. The scale of industrial operations influences the dynamics of the direct sales channel, the need for customization, and the importance of establishing strong client relationships.
Countries with robust industrial and commercial sectors, such as the US, Germany, China, and Japan, significantly contribute to the global market for industrial laundry machines through direct sales channels. In these countries, the direct approach aligns with the preferences of large-scale industrial operations that often require customized solutions and personalized service.
Countries expected to witness growth in the direct sales channel for industrial laundry machines include those with a booming industrial and commercial sector, such as countries in APAC, including India, China, and Indonesia. These countries are expected to demand tailored solutions and emphasize building strong client relationships.
Notable M&A Deals in the Industrial Laundry Machine Market:
- 2022: Alliance Laundry Systems acquires Primus Laundry Systems, a leading provider of high-quality laundry equipment for the hospitality industry.
- 2021: Girbau Industrial acquires IPSO, a significant player in the industrial laundry machine market, expanding its presence in the European market.
- 2020: UniMac acquires Rykon, a manufacturer of automated laundry systems, to enhance its offerings in the automation segment.
- 2019: Speed Queen acquires Cissell Laundry Systems, a leading provider of laundry solutions for the healthcare industry, expanding its product offerings in this sector.
Key Market Developments
- Increasing demand from healthcare, hospitality, and commercial sectors for high-quality laundry services.
- Rising adoption of sustainable and energy-efficient laundry equipment to reduce operating costs and environmental impact.
- Rising adoption of sustainable and energy-efficient laundry equipment to reduce operating costs and environmental impact.
- Emerging markets such as APAC and Latin America are witnessing rapid urbanization and industrialization, driving the demand for industrial laundry machines.
The Industrial Laundry Machine Market Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:
CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the industrial laundry machine market over the specified time frame.
Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the industrial laundry machine market growth from 2023 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.
Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the industrial laundry machine market size and its contribution, focusing on key market segments.
Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the industrial laundry machine market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.
Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the industrial laundry machine market across different regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.
Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the industrial laundry machine market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.
Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the industrial laundry machine market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.
Buy this Research @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/industrial-laundry-machine-market
Post-Purchase Benefit
- 1hr of free analyst discussion
- 10% off on customization
Key Company Profiles
- Alliance Laundry System
- Electrolux
- GIRBAU
- Herbert Kannegiesser
- JENSEN-GROUP
- Miele & Cie
- American Dryer
- ASAHI SEISAKUSHO
- B&C Technologies
- BÖWE Textile Cleaning
- Chicago Dryer Company
- DEXTER LAUNDRY
- EDRO Corporation
- Fagor Professional
- G.A. Braun
- Genist Technocracy
- Gottlob Stahl Wäschereimaschinenbau
- IFB Appliances
- Jiangsu Sealion Machine Group
- JLA Group
- Lapauw International
- Laundrylux
- LAVATEC LAUNDRY TECHNOLOGY
- Mag Laundry Equipment
- ONNERA GRAN LAVANDERIA
- Pellerin Milnor Corporation
- Pony
- TOLON
- VEGA Systems Group
- WASHCO
- Whirlpool
Market Segmentation
Products
- Washer & Extractor
- Dryer
- Ironer
- Folder
- Others
Application
- Hospitality
- Healthcare
- Commercial Laundry
- Manufacturing
- Others
Capacity
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Sales Channel
- Direct Channel
- Indirect Channel
Technology
- Semi-automatic
- Automatic
Geography
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- The Rest of APAC
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- The UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- The UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- The Rest of Latin America
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
How big is the industrial laundry machine market?
What is the growth rate of the global industrial laundry machine market?
Which region dominates the global industrial laundry machine market share?
What are the significant trends in the industrial laundry machine industry?
Who are the key players in the global industrial laundry machine market?
Get the Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/industrial-laundry-machine-market
Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:
Industrial Laundry Detergent Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
Industrial Nailers and Staplers Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026
Laundry Dosing Systems Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
Industrial Motors Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028
Why Arizton?
100% Customer Satisfaction
24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us
200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report
80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry
100% more data and analysis
1500+ reports published till date
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Contact Us
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: [email protected]
Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us
Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog
Website: https://www.arizton.com/
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2373220/Industrial_Laundry_Machine_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Share this article