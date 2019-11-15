Sustainability Leader Macerich Partners With Keep America Beautiful To Celebrate 'America Recyles Day' On Nov. 15

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation's leading owners, operators and developers of major retail properties in top markets, is joining with Keep America Beautiful®, the iconic community improvement nonprofit organization, to celebrate America Recycles Day® on Nov. 15. This is the only nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the U.S.

Macerich, an established industry leader in sustainability, also announced that, for the fifth straight year, the company achieved GRESB's #1 ranking in the North American Retail Sector for 2019. GRESB is a leading measure of sustainability performance for real estate portfolios around the world.

"Our partnership with Keep America Beautiful, one of the best-known community improvement organizations in the country, fits with Macerich's award-winning commitment to sustainability across our markets," said Olivia Leigh, Senior Vice President, Operations and People, Macerich. "We are pleased to take part in America Recycles Day, which can help all of us take recycling to the next level."

Macerich encourages everyone to visit the America Recycles Day website, http://AmericaRecyclesDay.org, take the #BeRecycled Pledge and commit to doing more when it comes to recycling.

On both the local and national levels, productive partnerships are key to Macerich's environmental approach. "We welcome our partnership with Macerich, which has a strong track record of sustainable operations and industry leadership in environmental business practices," said Helen Lowman, President and CEO of Keep America Beautiful.

About Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful, the nation's iconic community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling and Beautify America's Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a community that is clean, green and beautiful, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision. The organization is driven by the work and passion of more than 600 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. Join us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . Donate and take action at kab.org .

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast and in Arizona, Chicago and the New York Metro area to Washington, D.C. corridor.

A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned Nareit's prestigious "Leader in the Light" award every year from 2014-2018. For the fifth straight year in 2019 Macerich achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector, among many other environmental accomplishments. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.macerich.com

SOURCE Macerich Company

