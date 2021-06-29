Sustainability-Linked Finance Market to grow at an exponential CAGR of 98.32%, worth over $17 billion by 2026 - Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

LONDON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid growth will be observed in the sustainability-linked finance market as per the publication of a new report titled "Global Sustainability-linked Finance Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence. The global sustainability-linked finance market is expected to reach a market size worth US$17,311.992 billion by 2026. The increasing need for reducing the carbon footprint of different stakeholders and the favourable structural characteristics of the instruments are some of the key factors driving the Sustainability-linked Finance market growth.

Sustainability-linked financing refers to the performance-based financial instruments that put no restrictions on the use of financing provided through sustainability-linked channels and allow the issuer or borrower to utilize the funds for any specified purpose. The process allows companies to improve their sustainability performance and provides an opportunity to leverage sustainability disclosures to access a rapidly growing credit market funded through sustainability-linked financing.

The market growth is largely facilitated by the interest of the youth population towards products and services offered by environmentally sustainable companies, support by financial institutions to provide sustainability-linked finance, adoption of the Equator Principles as a primary tool for managing ESG risks, UN Principles for Responsible Investment incorporating ESG issues into investment practice, and other factors such as a change in demand and supply of climate reporting, the push to better climate change risk management, and advances in reporting and risk analysis.

Request sample report: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-sustainability-linked-finance-market

Key highlights from the sustainability-linked finance market study:

Sustainability-linked loans accounted for a major market share in the year 2019 while sustainability-linked bonds are expected to skyrocket by 2026 owing to the increasing adoption of sustainability-linked finance by all stakeholders.

External ESG rating is expected to have a notable market share because of the inclining focus of corporates on sustainability fueled by the resultant positive effect on brand image.

The adoption of sustainability-linked finance in the utility sector is estimated to grow to attribute to its pollution-causing activities, which are not sustainable in the longer run.

Europe is anticipated to dominate the market owing to favourable initiatives and policies from various regional governments.

The analysis is sophisticatedly incorporated with more than 80 data tables and figures. For conclusive research on the recently emerged market, the historical perspective, current trends, ongoing developments, regional insights, and competitive prospects have been taken into consideration. The study also details the impact of COVID-19 on the sustainability-linked finance market. The company profiles for all three stakeholders - borrowing and lending companies, financial institutions, and third-party organizations involved in the market have been exhaustively covered.

This analytics report segments the sustainability-linked finance market as follows:

By Instrument Type

Sustainability-linked loans



Sustainability-linked bonds

By Performance Metric

External ESG Rating



Internal KPIs

By Sector

Industry



Utilities





Transport and Logistics





Chemicals





Food and Beverage





Other



Government

By Geography

North America



South America



Europe



Nordic Region



Middle East and Africa

and

Asia Pacific

Key Stakeholders Profiled:

- Issuing and Borrowing Companies

Amazon

Anheuser Busch Inbev

Micron Technology

HongKong Land

UPL Limited

- Financial Institutions

HSBC Holdings PLC

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Nordea Bank ABP

BNP Paribas

ING Group

- Third-Party Organizations

VIgeo Eiris

Sustainalytics

Refinitiv

FTSE Russell

MSCI Inc.

Browse Related Reports:

Usage-Based Insurance Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025 Size, Share, Opportunities, COVID-19 Impact, and Trends By Technology (OBD-II, Smartphone, Embedded System, Black Box, Hybrid), By Package Type (Pay-As-You-Drive, Pay-How-You-Drive), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), By Vehicle Age (New Vehicles, On-Road Vehicles), and By Geography

Travel Insurance Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025 Size, Share, Opportunities, COVID-19 Impact, and Trends By Type of Insurance Plan (Trip Cancellation Insurance, Baggage or Personal Item Loss Insurance, Medical Insurance, Others), By Application (Domestic, International), By Type Of Travel (Business, Leisure, Education), and By Geography

Health Insurance Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025 Size, Share, Opportunities, COVID-19 Impact, and Trends By Type (Health Maintenance Organization, Plans, Preferred Provider Organization Plans, Exclusive Provider Organization Plans, Others), By Service Provider (Private Sector, Public Sector, Stand-Alone Insurers), and By Geography

New Release:

Sports Technology Market - Forecasts From 2021 To 2026 Size, Share, Opportunities, COVID-19 Impact, and Trends By Type (Wearable Devices, Digital Signage, Smart Stadium, Sports Analytics, Services), By Sport (Soccer, Basketball, Tennis, Cricket, Others), and by Geography

About Us:

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and consulting firm publishing research studies spanning across ten industry verticals. A mixture of experienced and young professionals driving forward with innovative ideas with a singular focus on delivering high-quality research services to enterprises, non-government organizations, government agencies, and research institutes and other organizations. We engage with key decision makers and stakeholders across the value chain to provide clients with a detailed analysis and bird's-eye view of the market with complete market dynamics, statistical forecasts, competitive analysis, key trends, market drivers, challenges, and strategic recommendations for making informed decisions.

Contact:

Wilson T Alexander

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

Phone: +44 47 698 0804

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com

Follow us: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence