Sustainability LIVE Climate Week NYC Sells Out Ahead of Exclusive CSO Event

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following five successful Sustainability LIVE London shows, BizClik Media & Sustainability Magazine have taken the event overseas to Climate Week New York, which has officially sold out

Set for 24th September, Sustainability LIVE Climate Week NYC will provide a unique networking and learning opportunity and will feature a combination of keynotes, fireside chats, debates, roundtables, breakout sessions and panels.

The exclusive event will bring together c-level executives from the largest companies across the globe to discuss sustainability strategies, brand strategies and business strategies, with the objective of raising awareness of a long-term climate change plan.

Glen White, CEO at Bizclik, comments: "It is truly amazing to see that our Sustainability LIVE at Climate Week NYC event has already sold out. The invitation-only event is a groundbreaking summit dedicated to bringing together the most influential Sustainability and ESG leaders from many of the World's biggest and most innovative companies.

"Providing the platform for these leaders to listen, learn and network on the biggest challenges and opportunities that we face in the realm of Climate Change and Net Zero is a privilege and this event will shape the future approach of business leaders attitude towards core sustainability initiatives and hopefully impact the required change urgently needed, making sustainability a priority for all."

Speakers include Andrew Mayock, Chief Sustainability Officer at United States Government, Cassandra Garber, VP, Sustainability & ESG at Dell Technologies, Jim Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer at PepsiCo, plus many more.

For more information on Sustainability LIVE Climate Week NYC, visit: https://sustainability-live.com/sustainability-live-2024-climate-week-nyc/

Upcoming Sustainability LIVE events in 2024/2025:

