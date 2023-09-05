SUSTAINABILITY LIVE LONDON: SOLD OUT

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability Magazine , a renowned publication under the BizClik brand, upcoming 'Sustainability LIVE London 2023' has sold out.

Sustainability LIVE London , the leading ESG, net zero, and sustainability event in London, is set to take place on September 6th and 7th, 2023, at the Business Design Centre (BDC) and has officially sold out of their in-person tickets.

The two-day conference is due to gather over 8,000 in-person and virtual participants, uniting influential figures from diverse industries to exchange groundbreaking ideas, proven solutions, and actionable insights for a sustainable future.

Sustainability LIVE London will showcase the expertise of over 70 globally recognized sustainability leaders from renowned speakers from leading global companies like Capgemini Invent, EY, Schneider Electric, Google, Microsoft, Tech Mahindra, Philip Morris International, Smurfit Kappa, Meta, AWS, and many others.

Those who missed out on in-person tickets will still be able to get themselves a virtual ticket HERE .

Lucy Buchholz, Editor in Chief of Sustainability Magazine. "I'm so excited to attend this year's event as it's guaranteed to be bigger and better than ever. And with such an amazing lineup of speakers, it's no surprise that it's sold out!"

Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik says - "8,000 people is an amazing fete by a brilliant team. Our Sustainability platforms - Sustainability , Energy & EV magazines are growing at an incredible pace and so are the LIVE events that run alongside them. With our new show - Net Zero LIVE in March and Sustainability LIVE expanding to New York, Dubai & Singapore in 2024, we've never been so excited to be working in the ESG & Net Zero arena."

