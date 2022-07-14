Sustainability Management Software Market Study, Accurent and Dilligent Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

In this report, a detailed examination of key vendor insights, the latest drives and challenges, and potential future trends have been covered. According to our analysis, The sustainability management software market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Market Landscape

Key regions and countries

Overall market growth and forecast

Market sizing methodology

List of exhibits and table of contents

Major Growth Drivers of the Sustainability Management Software Market

The shift toward green initiatives will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Green energy is considered to be effective in countering the challenges related to the emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs). To generate green energy, renewable resources are required. A sustainability management software provides a detailed report on the amount of CO 2 generated per unit of production. It enables organizations to monitor, measure, plan, store, and report carbon emission data.

Key Vendor Offerings of the Sustainability Management Software Market

Accruent - The company offers sustainability management software to decrease compliance risks, manage energy consumption and spend and monitor utilities and track refrigerants across many locations.

Diligent Corp. - The company offers sustainability management software namely Accuvio Sustainability Reporting software.

ENGIE SA - The company offers sustainability management software namely Zero Carbon Platform through its brand ENGIE Impact.

- The company offers sustainability management software namely Zero Carbon Platform through its brand ENGIE Impact. Figbytes Inc. - The company offers sustainability management software namely ESG management software.

IBM Corp. - The company offers sustainability management solutions to have a sustainable supply chain, electrification, energy and emissions management, and resilient infrastructure, and intelligent operations.

Reasons to Buy Sustainability Management Software Market Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist sustainability management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sustainability management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sustainability management software market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sustainability management software market vendors

Sustainability Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 842.76 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 11.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accruent, Diligent Corp., ENGIE SA, Figbytes Inc., IBM Corp., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Sphera Solutions Inc., Urjanet Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accruent

Diligent Corp.

ENGIE SA

Figbytes Inc.

IBM Corp.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Sphera Solutions Inc.

Urjanet Inc.

Wolters Kluwer NV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

