Sustainability Management Software Market Study, Accurent and Dilligent Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Jul 14, 2022, 01:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sustainability management software market size is expected to grow by USD 842.76 million from 2021 to 2026, and the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.93%.
The sustainability management software market will be dominated by North America. The region is expected to account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth will be driven by factors such as the presence of a strong economy, the implementation of the Clean Air Act, technological advances in clean air technology, and the presence of several industrial clean air technology companies. Moreover, North America will grow at a faster rate than other regions. The US is a key country in the sustainability management software market in the region.
In this report, a detailed examination of key vendor insights, the latest drives and challenges, and potential future trends have been covered. According to our analysis, The sustainability management software market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Market Landscape
- Key regions and countries
- Overall market growth and forecast
- Market sizing methodology
- List of exhibits and table of contents
Major Growth Drivers of the Sustainability Management Software Market
The shift toward green initiatives will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Green energy is considered to be effective in countering the challenges related to the emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs). To generate green energy, renewable resources are required. A sustainability management software provides a detailed report on the amount of CO2 generated per unit of production. It enables organizations to monitor, measure, plan, store, and report carbon emission data.
Key Vendor Offerings of the Sustainability Management Software Market
- Accruent - The company offers sustainability management software to decrease compliance risks, manage energy consumption and spend and monitor utilities and track refrigerants across many locations.
- Diligent Corp. - The company offers sustainability management software namely Accuvio Sustainability Reporting software.
- ENGIE SA - The company offers sustainability management software namely Zero Carbon Platform through its brand ENGIE Impact.
- Figbytes Inc. - The company offers sustainability management software namely ESG management software.
- IBM Corp. - The company offers sustainability management solutions to have a sustainable supply chain, electrification, energy and emissions management, and resilient infrastructure, and intelligent operations.
|
Sustainability Management Software Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.93%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 842.76 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
11.11
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Accruent, Diligent Corp., ENGIE SA, Figbytes Inc., IBM Corp., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Sphera Solutions Inc., Urjanet Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accruent
- Diligent Corp.
- ENGIE SA
- Figbytes Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- SAP SE
- Schneider Electric SE
- Sphera Solutions Inc.
- Urjanet Inc.
- Wolters Kluwer NV
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
