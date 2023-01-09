Sustainability management software market to grow by 11.68% Y-O-Y in 2023: Shift toward green initiatives will drive growth - Technavio

Jan 09, 2023, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability management software market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, including Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Dakota Software Corp., Diligent Corp., ENGIE SA, Figbytes Inc., Fortive Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., PDS Group, Quentic GmbH, SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Sphera Solutions Inc., UL LLC, Urjanet Inc., VelocityEHS Holdings Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, LogicLadder Technologies Pvt. Ltd., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Application, Deployment, and Geography
In 2017, the sustainability management software market was valued at USD 754.13 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 250.68 million. The sustainability management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 988.75 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 12.1% according to Technavio.
Why Buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Sustainability management software market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Sustainability management software market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- Benchmark Digital Partners LLC - The company offers sustainability management software such as Cloud-Based Management Solutions for ESG and EHS Program.
- Diligent Corp. - The company offers sustainability management software such as Diligent GRC Platform.
- Figbytes Inc. - The company offers sustainability management software such as Future Focused ESG software solutions.
- Fortive Corp. - The company offers sustainability management software such as Energy Sustainability Management Software.
Sustainability management software market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
- Shift toward green initiatives
- Need for better brand positioning and operational efficiency
- Increased demand across enterprises
KEY challenges –
- Integration issues with ERP solutions
- Lack of standards, training, and development
- Complications in strategy formulation
The sustainability management software market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this sustainability management software market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sustainability management software market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the sustainability management software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the sustainability management software market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sustainability management software market vendors
|
Sustainability Management Software Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
175
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.1%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 988.75 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
11.68
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Dakota Software Corp., Diligent Corp., ENGIE SA, Figbytes Inc., Fortive Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., PDS Group, Quentic GmbH, SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Sphera Solutions Inc., UL LLC, Urjanet Inc., VelocityEHS Holdings Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, and LogicLadder Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global sustainability management software market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global sustainability management software market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 7.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Benchmark Digital Partners LLC
- Exhibit 120: Benchmark Digital Partners LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Benchmark Digital Partners LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Benchmark Digital Partners LLC - Key offerings
- 12.4 Diligent Corp.
- Exhibit 123: Diligent Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Diligent Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Diligent Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.5 ENGIE SA
- Exhibit 126: ENGIE SA - Overview
- Exhibit 127: ENGIE SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: ENGIE SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: ENGIE SA - Segment focus
- 12.6 Figbytes Inc.
- Exhibit 130: Figbytes Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Figbytes Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Figbytes Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Fortive Corp.
- Exhibit 133: Fortive Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Fortive Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Fortive Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 136: Fortive Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Fortive Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.8 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 138: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 141: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.9 LogicLadder Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 143: LogicLadder Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: LogicLadder Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: LogicLadder Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Exhibit 146: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 148: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 149: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.11 SAP SE
- Exhibit 151: SAP SE - Overview
- Exhibit 152: SAP SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: SAP SE - Key news
- Exhibit 154: SAP SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 155: SAP SE - Segment focus
- 12.12 Schneider Electric SE
- Exhibit 156: Schneider Electric SE - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 158: Schneider Electric SE - Key news
- Exhibit 159: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 160: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus
- 12.13 Sphera Solutions Inc.
- Exhibit 161: Sphera Solutions Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Sphera Solutions Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 163: Sphera Solutions Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 UL LLC
- Exhibit 164: UL LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 165: UL LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 166: UL LLC - Key offerings
- 12.15 Urjanet Inc.
- Exhibit 167: Urjanet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Urjanet Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 169: Urjanet Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 VelocityEHS Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 170: VelocityEHS Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 171: VelocityEHS Holdings Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 172: VelocityEHS Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Wolters Kluwer NV
- Exhibit 173: Wolters Kluwer NV - Overview
- Exhibit 174: Wolters Kluwer NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 175: Wolters Kluwer NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 176: Wolters Kluwer NV - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 180: Research methodology
- Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 182: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
