Sustainability management software market to grow by 11.68% Y-O-Y in 2023: Shift toward green initiatives will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability management software market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sustainability Management Software Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Dakota Software Corp., Diligent Corp., ENGIE SA , Figbytes Inc., Fortive Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., PDS Group, Quentic GmbH, SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Sphera Solutions Inc., UL LLC, Urjanet Inc., VelocityEHS Holdings Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, LogicLadder Technologies Pvt. Ltd., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application, Deployment, and Geography

In 2017, the sustainability management software market was valued at USD 754.13 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 250.68 million. The sustainability management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 988.75 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 12.1% according to Technavio.

Sustainability management software market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Sustainability management software market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Benchmark Digital Partners LLC - The company offers sustainability management software such as Cloud-Based Management Solutions for ESG and EHS Program.

- The company offers sustainability management software such as Cloud-Based Management Solutions for ESG and EHS Program. Diligent Corp. - The company offers sustainability management software such as Diligent GRC Platform.

- The company offers sustainability management software such as Diligent GRC Platform. Figbytes Inc. - The company offers sustainability management software such as Future Focused ESG software solutions.

- The company offers sustainability management software such as Future Focused ESG software solutions. Fortive Corp. - The company offers sustainability management software such as Energy Sustainability Management Software.

Sustainability management software market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Shift toward green initiatives

Need for better brand positioning and operational efficiency

Increased demand across enterprises

KEY challenges –

Integration issues with ERP solutions

Lack of standards, training, and development

Complications in strategy formulation

The sustainability management software market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this sustainability management software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sustainability management software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the sustainability management software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sustainability management software market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sustainability management software market vendors

Sustainability Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 175 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 988.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Dakota Software Corp., Diligent Corp., ENGIE SA, Figbytes Inc., Fortive Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., PDS Group, Quentic GmbH, SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Sphera Solutions Inc., UL LLC, Urjanet Inc., VelocityEHS Holdings Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, and LogicLadder Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global sustainability management software market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global sustainability management software market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Benchmark Digital Partners LLC

Exhibit 120: Benchmark Digital Partners LLC - Overview



Exhibit 121: Benchmark Digital Partners LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Benchmark Digital Partners LLC - Key offerings

12.4 Diligent Corp.

Exhibit 123: Diligent Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Diligent Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Diligent Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 ENGIE SA

Exhibit 126: ENGIE SA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 127: ENGIE SA - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 128: ENGIE SA - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 129: ENGIE SA - Segment focus

12.6 Figbytes Inc.

Exhibit 130: Figbytes Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Figbytes Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Figbytes Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Fortive Corp.

Exhibit 133: Fortive Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Fortive Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Fortive Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Fortive Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Fortive Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 138: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 141: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 LogicLadder Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 143: LogicLadder Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: LogicLadder Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: LogicLadder Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 146: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 SAP SE

Exhibit 151: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 152: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 153: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 154: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.12 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 156: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 157: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 159: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.13 Sphera Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 161: Sphera Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Sphera Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Sphera Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 UL LLC

Exhibit 164: UL LLC - Overview



Exhibit 165: UL LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: UL LLC - Key offerings

12.15 Urjanet Inc.

Exhibit 167: Urjanet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Urjanet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Urjanet Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 VelocityEHS Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 170: VelocityEHS Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: VelocityEHS Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: VelocityEHS Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Wolters Kluwer NV

Exhibit 173: Wolters Kluwer NV - Overview



Exhibit 174: Wolters Kluwer NV - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Wolters Kluwer NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Wolters Kluwer NV - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

