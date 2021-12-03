Sustainability Management Software Market to grow by USD 842.76 mn at a CAGR of 11.93% from 2021 to 2026|Cloud Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|17000+ Technavio Reports

The sustainability management software market is attributed to the shift toward green initiatives and the need for better brand positioning and operational efficiency. However, factors such as integration issues with ERP solutions may impede the market growth. The report has been curated considering various factors for forecast evaluation including the supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior.

Major Sustainability Management Software Companies

The sustainability management software market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Accruent

Diligent Corp.

ENGIE SA

Figbytes Inc.

IBM Corp.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Sphera Solutions Inc.

Urjanet Inc.

Wolters Kluwer NV

Sustainability Management Software Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Cloud - size, and forecast 2021-2026

On-premises - size and forecast 2021-2026

Sustainability Management Software Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

Sustainability Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 842.76 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 11.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accruent, Diligent Corp., ENGIE SA, Figbytes Inc., IBM Corp., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Sphera Solutions Inc., Urjanet Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

