Sustainability Partners and Village of Angel Fire Advance Workforce Housing Through Infrastructure as a Service®

First-of-its-kind project will deliver 17 homes for local workers and establish a scalable model for

communities facing workforce-housing shortages

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability Partners (SP), a Public Benefit Company, is partnering with the Village of Angel Fire, New Mexico, to deliver 17 modular homes for local workers and families through SP's Infrastructure as a Service® model. The project represents a repeatable approach that other communities can use to address workforce-housing shortages.

Sustainability Partners is partnering with the Village of Angel Fire, New Mexico, to deliver 17 modular homes for local workers and families through SP’s Infrastructure as a Service® model.

Like many communities across the country, Angel Fire faces a shortage of attainable housing for the people who work in and support the community. The project addresses that critical need while establishing workforce housing as a new infrastructure vertical for SP.

Through Infrastructure as a Service®, SP provides the capital and coordinates the delivery and installation of the high-quality, contemporary modular homes, allowing the Village to move the project forward through predictable monthly usage payments rather than a significant upfront capital investment.

"Workforce housing is essential community infrastructure," said Ryan Mast, Senior Infrastructure Partner for Sustainability Partners in New Mexico. "Communities cannot thrive when teachers, first responders, hospitality employees and other essential workers cannot find housing near where they work. This project demonstrates how modular construction combined with Infrastructure as a Service® can give communities a practical new way to address that need."

Modular construction provides a faster and more repeatable approach to delivering housing than conventional onsite construction. By combining modular housing with a service-based infrastructure model, SP is creating a turnkey solution that can help communities add needed housing more quickly while maintaining flexibility and long-term support.

"Angel Fire's employers have qualified people who want to work here, but too often, those workers cannot find a place to live in the community," said BJ Lindsey, mayor of the Village of Angel Fire. "These new homes will help local families put down roots, give our businesses greater access to the workforce they need, and support Angel Fire's long-term economic strength. This partnership is allowing us to turn a longstanding community need into housing that people can call home."

The Angel Fire project represents SP's first workforce housing deployment and establishes a model that can be replicated in other communities facing similar housing challenges.

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners is a Public Benefit Company that facilitates funding, deployment, and ongoing care of essential infrastructure to help states, municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals meet their needs. Sustainability Partners can help solve any combination of funding, design, engineering, procurement, installation, and maintenance of essential infrastructure with no upfront costs. Like a utility, Sustainability Partners charges a monthly usage fee based on a month-to-month agreement. Its goal is to establish long-term relationships with its customers and ensure their infrastructure remains safe, reliable, and improving forever. Learn more about Sustainability Partners.

About the Village of Angel Fire, New Mexico

The Village of Angel Fire is a year-round mountain community located in northern New Mexico's Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Known for its outdoor recreation, natural beauty and strong sense of community, Angel Fire is committed to thoughtfully investing in the infrastructure and services needed to support its residents, workforce, businesses and visitors. For more information, visit www.angelfirenm.gov

SOURCE Sustainability Partners