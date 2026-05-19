HDOT Commissions New NEVI Fast-Charging Site at Maui Kapalua Airport with Support from Sustainability Partners

HONOLULU, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability Partners (SP), a Public Benefit Company that helps public entities fund, deploy and maintain sustainable infrastructure through as-a-service delivery models, proudly supported the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) in the development and commissioning of a new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) fast-charging site at Maui Kapalua Airport. The new site represents the third NEVI-funded location commissioned by HDOT, and marks another important step in strengthening Hawaiʻi's public EV charging network and expanding access to reliable charging infrastructure across the islands.

HDOT, community leaders and project partners recently participated in a commissioning and blessing ceremony celebrating the opening of the new charging site at Maui Kapalua Airport.

HDOT, community leaders and project partners recently participated in a commissioning and blessing ceremony celebrating the opening of the new charging site.

The new site includes four 150 kW DC fast chargers, with both North American Charging Standard (NACS) connectors and Combined Charging System (CCS1) connectors. Open 24 hours a day, the charging site also features canopy lighting and security camera infrastructure to enhance visibility and monitoring, supporting a safe charging experience day and night. Through the NEVI program, projects like this help expand public EV charging, support cleaner transportation, reduce range anxiety and strengthen Hawaiʻi's energy resilience.

"Expanding Hawaiʻi's EV charging infrastructure is an important step toward supporting cleaner transportation and improving connectivity across the islands," said Ed Sniffen, Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director. "This new NEVI-funded fast-charging site at Kapalua Airport helps provide residents and visitors with more reliable access to public charging infrastructure while supporting the state's broader transportation electrification and sustainability goals."

The Kapalua Airport project also reflects the growing role of Electric Vehicles as a Service, an approach that helps public agencies reduce upfront costs, simplify implementation and ensure long-term operational reliability. By supporting deployment with programmatic delivery and built-in long-term maintenance, Sustainability Partners can help states accelerate EV adoption and improve long-term charging accessibility.

Arnold Albiar, Sustainability Partners' Managing Partner of Hawai'i, said, "The opening of this site reflects the momentum Hawaiʻi is building around accessible, dependable EV infrastructure. By helping deliver fast-charging capacity in West Maui, this project supports everyday mobility for local communities and visitors while helping strengthen the state's long-term clean transportation network."

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners (SP) is a Public Benefit Company that facilitates funding, deployment, and ongoing care of essential infrastructure to help states, municipalities, universities, schools and hospitals meet their needs. SP can help solve any combination of funding, design, engineering, procurement, installation and maintenance of essential infrastructure with no upfront costs. Like a utility, SP charges a monthly usage fee based on a month-to-month agreement. Its goal is to establish long-term relationships with its customers and ensure their infrastructure remains safe, reliable and improving forever. Learn more about Sustainability Partners.

SOURCE Sustainability Partners