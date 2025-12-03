Sustainability Partners Joins With Sun 'N Lake on New Wastewater Treatment Plant

SEBRING, Fla., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability Partners has contracted with the Sun 'N Lake Improvement District to begin the process of replacing an outdated wastewater treatment plant located in the Highlands County, Florida, community. The new plant, to be built with the latest technology, will provide high-quality wastewater treatment services to current and future residents.

"After almost 50 years of service, the existing main plant has reached the end of its useful life," said Michael Tari, infrastructure partner at Sustainability Partners, a public benefit company and a leader in sustainable infrastructure funding, deployment and ongoing maintenance. "Replacement is the responsible long-term solution and we are proud to support Sun 'N Lake's commitment to better serve its community."

Replacement offers operational and environmental benefits, as well. "The new plant will treat wastewater more efficiently and produce cleaner water, which protects local waterways and groundwater," Tari said. It is also expected to reduce unplanned repairs and make operating costs more predictable for the Sun 'N Lake Improvement District, which is funding phase 1 of the project.

During this phase, Sustainability Partners will work with the Haskell Company and the Ardurra Group to complete pre-construction work and preliminary design services, including site surveys, environmental assessments, mapping and a conceptual design of the project. "These steps confirm what's underground and around the site so the plans are accurate and will help to avoid delays and unexpected costs later," Tari said.

Construction is expected to begin in 2026 and be completed in 2029. "The new facility and doubling of capacity will allow for sewer lines to be run to ALL 11,000+ properties throughout the district," said Raymond "Boz" Bossert, district general manager. "Ultimately, in an effort to preserve our environment, all properties in the district will have access to Sun 'N Lake utilities and use of reclaimed water from the facility, as opposed to using hundreds of private wells and septic tanks that over time impact our aquifers, soils and waterways."

Sustainability Partners brings deep experience to the project, having worked with entities such as Jacksonville University in 2022 to replace the university's potable water system and develop a unique underground stormwater retention system.

Overall, the new wastewater plant at Sun 'N Lake will benefit residents and business owners in the community. "The reliability of the new plant will allow Sun 'N Lake to enhance services for its residents by focusing on other improvements throughout the district," Tari said.

Sustainability Partners is steadfast in its commitment to working with public entities to support innovative projects that drive sustainability and benefit communities throughout Florida and across the country.

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners is a Public Benefit Company that facilitates funding, deployment, and ongoing care of essential infrastructure to help states, municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals meet their needs. Sustainability Partners can help solve any combination of funding, design, engineering, procurement, installation, and maintenance of essential infrastructure with no upfront costs. Like a utility, Sustainability Partners charges a monthly usage fee based on a month-to-month agreement. Its goal is to establish long-term relationships with its customers and ensure their infrastructure remains safe, reliable, and improving forever. Learn more about Sustainability Partners .

About Haskell

Haskell delivers $2+ billion annually in Architecture, Engineering, Construction (AEC) and Consulting solutions to assure certainty of outcome for complex capital projects worldwide. Haskell is a global, fully integrated, single-source design-build and EPC firm with over 2,600 highly specialized, in-house design, construction and administrative professionals across industrial and commercial markets. With 25+ office locations around the globe, Haskell is a trusted partner for global and emerging clients.

About Ardurra Group

Headquartered in Miami, Ardurra provides complex engineering, consulting, and design services for various end markets, including water, transportation, aviation, and public works across the United States. Ardurra Group, Inc. operates as a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC. (Littlejohn). Littlejohn is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments, primarily in middle-market companies. With approximately $8.0 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com . For more about Ardurra, visit www.ardurra.com .

