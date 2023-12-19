Sustainability Roundtable, Inc Announces 2023 SBER Awards

SR Inc recognized Thermo Fisher Scientific (NASDAQ: TMO), the world leader in serving science, as the SBER Outstanding Leader of 2023, for its leadership in renewable energy and across all aspects of corporate sustainability. In 2023, Thermo Fisher showed an outstanding commitment to causing new utility-scale renewable energy and developing effective supplier engagement strategies, addressing its Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions while driving industry-wide impact.

In February 2023, Thermo Fisher, assisted by SR Inc's Net Zero Consortium for Buyers (NZCB), announced an agreement to a 20-year Virtual Power Purchasing Agreement (VPPA) that includes the full output of the 200-megawatt (MW) Millers Branch Solar project . This month, SR Inc was delighted to announce that Thermo Fisher Scientific entered into another VPPA, contributing to the construction of the Serbal Solar project located in Spain alongside its value chain partner Eurofins Scientific. This innovative value chain-aligned procurement was supported by SR Inc's NZCB and championed by Matthew Yamatin, Thermo Fisher's Sustainability Program Director. Thermo Fisher's 91MW offtake of the Serbal Solar project, along with its value chain partner Eurofins' 36MW offtake, demonstrated an innovative procurement model that drives sustainability impact along the value chain, reducing both Thermo Fisher's & Eurofins' respective Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions.

Thermo Fisher's procurements will accelerate the company towards its goals of powering all of its current U.S. sites with 100% renewable electricity by 2026, while driving Thermo Fisher towards its commitment to 80% renewable electricity globally by 2030. The company's leadership in causing utility-scale renewable energy and mitigating emissions across its value chain earned SR Inc's year-end acknowledgement.

SR Inc recognized Debra Pulpi at SR Inc Member-Client Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER), a manufacturing company enabling the next generation of technology, as the SBER Outstanding Executive of 2023, for her data-driven approach and innovative work on renewable energy strategy. Deb Pulpi is the Manager of Corporate EHS & North America Facilities at Teradyne responsible for cross-functional initiatives including managing corporate sustainability initiatives and reporting, establishing Science Based Targets (SBTs), and sustainability roadmapping.

Deb has shown outstanding leadership in her commitment to corporate sustainability data quality and the automation of data processes. Deb and her colleagues, including Rich Lupien, Teradyne's Corporate EHS & Real Estate Manager, advocated for renewable energy procurement from new utility-scale capacity within their governance structure and gained buy-in from leadership. Finally, Deb and her team at Teradyne have worked in collaboration with SR Inc to project their use-of-sold-product footprint, continuously working to demonstrate a commitment to reducing emissions.

SR Inc recognized PTC (NASDAQ: PTC), a computer software and services company working to accelerate the digital transformation with a new generation of technology, as the SBER Most Improved Corporate Leader of 2023 award for their impressive strides towards leadership in their environmental sustainability function. PTC accomplished extensive sustainability progress in their first year working with SR Inc.

Over the course of the year, PTC developed their first complete greenhouse gas inventory, invested in a GHG accounting software solution, committed to the Science Based Targets initiative, and actively developed and pursued a decarbonization strategy. Furthermore, PTC went beyond these actions to embed sustainability into their operations in the following ways:

PTC designated "Environmental Sustainability" as one of four 2023 corporate priorities, which established the topic as an important and regular part of company-wide business and operations.

"Green at PTC," the company-wide green team, has over 100 participating employees committed to furthering sustainability initiatives they care about and embedding sustainability-conscious behavior into the work culture at PTC.

All PTC employees are encouraged to spend up to 5% of their time working on an innovation passion project, which often incorporates components of sustainability innovation. These projects are then recognized through an awards process, continuing to reinforce entrepreneurial, innovative thinking at the company.

Executives at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Teradyne, and PTC have demonstrated a dedication to corporate sustainability and renewable energy leadership in collaboration with SR Inc's SBER and NZCB. Sustainability Roundtable, Inc celebrates these well-deserved milestones and looks forward to continued collaboration with Member-Clients towards even more impressive progress over the next year.

For more than a decade, SR Inc has assisted executives at more than 80 multi-year Member-Clients, helping corporate leaders set goals, drive progress and report results in their move to more sustainable high-performance globally. The Sustainable Business & Enterprise Roundtable (SBER) provides a strategic advisory and support service in enterprise decarbonization trusted by scores of the world's leading companies. SR Inc's Net Zero Consortium for Buyers (NZCB) is a confidential buyers' community committed to creating corporate buyer favorable renewable energy transactions that enable participating enterprises to chart a path to Net Zero Emissions globally. SR Inc Member-Clients have made the NZCB the leading transaction platform for aggregated procurement of utility-scale renewable energy in North America and Europe.

