Sustainability Scores High via BevNET's 2025 Best Spirit Awards, with ISCO Spirits Nabbing Best Spirits Company of the Year and waste™ Securing Best New RTD Cocktail Slot

Solidifying the clear sticking power and overall importance of sustainability within both the trade and with the consumer in 2026 and beyond

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ISCO Spirits and waste™ are pleased to announce their respective securements of two of the most coveted awards within the beverage alcohol space via BevNET's 2025 Best Spirits Awards, a group that is reshaping and reimagining consumers' experiences with alcohol and its zero-proof alternatives with thoughtfulness, vision and creativity.

As best described via the publication's website, BevNET honors the companies, brands, individuals, products, ideas and trends that have helped drive inspiration and growth across the industry over the last 12 months.

Best Spirits Company of the Year {ISCO Spirits}

Best New RTD Cocktails, Spirits Based {waste™}

"This year, BevNET awarded founders who are meeting today's challenges by digging deeper into their relationships with the industry, the environment and their communities. Both ISCO and waste™ represent the heart of craft spirits by prioritizing sustainability, creativity and taste," states Ferron Salniker, Spirits Editor for BevNET.

To get a sense as to the magnitude of the sustainability space, see below for a recent fact speaking to said wider shift in consumption habits as well as a figure indicating the need for more sustainable efforts across the board:

recently reported that consumers are willing to spend ~9.7% more on sustainably produced/sourced goods (PwC Voice of the Consumer). About one-third of all food produced worldwide is lost or wasted, and this waste alone generates roughly 8-10% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

"The future of beverage is all about accountability and authenticity — telling compelling stories about what's in the bottle and why, where it came from, and how it was produced. Our goal at ISCO is to prove bold flavors driven by coastal-inspired creativity that help reconnect spirits with agriculture," comments Manya K. Rubinstein, CEO & Co-Founder, ISCO Spirits.

"waste™ is for everyone who cares about the power of choice. The drink industry is not just shrinking, it's changing. Conscious consumption today is about brands doing, not saying, moving beyond content generators and influencer micro seconds into action," states Simon Waterfall RDI, Founder CEO of waste™.

To check out the full list of impressive winners, click the link below:

https://www.bevnet.com/spirits/2025/bevnet-announces-2025-spirits-award-winners

About ISCO Spirits

ISCO Spirits, based out of the Ocean State of Rhode Island, is a woman-run craft distillery inspired by the working coastline, producing inventive spirits with a sustainability-first approach and a focus on organic and Northeast-sourced ingredients.

About waste™

waste™ is rewriting the rules of the RTD market.

waste™ was conceived as an unapologetic, design-led brand rooted in upcycled innovation, delivering a premium drinking experience with real world impact.

waste™ is a refreshing citrus based vodka drink, powered by the best of nature & technology, aimed primarily, but not exclusively, at savvy young adults seeking better choices in product and environmental impact.

waste™ is the most sustainable, resilient RTD cocktail in a can

