Sustainability Trends Impacting Mining Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mining industry is considered to be a carbon intensive industry that generate greenhouse gases at an alarming rate. The rise in sea levels and increase in global temperatures are among the few direct consequences of continued greenhouse gas release into the atmosphere.



However, to completely stop mining activities in order to reduce emissions is not an option at all due to the industry's importance to global economy. The only way is to reduce emissions through the involvement of various stakeholders in mining industry in sustainable operations and implement those in their operations by any means necessary.



Thus, this report provides major trends of sustainability that impact the mining industry, current initiatives that have been implemented, challenges and opportunities in implementing sustainability initiatives as well as the future outlook of sustainability in the mining industry.



