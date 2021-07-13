Sustainability Wins at (RE)treat by Rhonda Shear

Rhonda Shear is known for the hit 90s show USA: Up All Night and for her award-winning intimate apparel line including the industry changing Ahh Bra (which sold over 35 million units in 34 countries). This latest foray in a whole new business is all about building a better consignment store. An avid shopper herself, Rhonda appreciates elevated shopping experiences and with (RE)treat she and her team have developed a space that feels high end but is accessible to everyone. From its Valentine's Day soft opening to the recent Grand Opening celebration on June 12 th , the boutique has steadily grown week after week. Consigners and shoppers from across Tampa Bay have discovered unique designer finds in fashion, furniture, décor, and more!

What makes (RE)treat by Rhonda Shear special is the personal touches throughout the store. The racks are never overcrowded, the furniture is not buried under piles of décor, and every designer item is authenticated by Entrupy, giving shoppers peace of mind. Savvy bay area fashionistas have already fallen in love with the clean, colorful, and uncluttered vibe as well as the carefully curated and stunning quality of products at (RE)treat. The over 3,000sqft space features an eclectic mix of vintage and designer goods like classic must-have handbags from Louis Vuitton and Chanel to shoes, accessories, jewelry, and apparel for any occasion. In addition to drool-worthy fashion finds (RE)treat boasts an incredible selection of home goods ranging from one of a kind antique pieces to Mid-Century Modern classics to the latest trends in furniture, lighting, and décor. The furniture department has already garnered attention from interior decorators and new residents of downtown St. Pete with its wide selection of styles, art, and custom pieces.

Sustainable shopping in a resale environment is the perfect way to enjoy high end products for less while leaving a smaller footprint behind. (RE)treat has also started hosting parties for women entrepreneurs and created interactive shopping events to connect with the community. For those outside of Tampa Bay, (RE)treat has also launched a successful website where customers shop authenticated designer items anytime by visiting retreatstpete.com. Collectors from New York to LA have discovered one-of-a-kind art and hard to find vintage styles. Online shoppers can pay over time with AfterPay, donate to deserving charities like ReTreet that supports the environment by planting trees, and discover their perfect design fit for home or wardrobe any time and from anywhere. Discover resale reimagined at (RE)treat by Rhonda Shear.

