Sustainable Alternatives to Your Favorite Foundation Pieces

News provided by

Pact

24 Aug, 2023, 11:11 ET

Shop Minimalist Designs with Endless Versatility

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pact, a leading brand in sustainable fashion, is encouraging shoppers to think twice about their go-to styles with the recent launch of the Foundations Edit: a thoughtfully-curated collection of organic cotton pieces that are timeless, versatile, and—most importantly—sustainable.

Continue Reading
Pact Classic Fine Knit Zip Front Sweater
Pact Classic Fine Knit Zip Front Sweater

"We were inspired by the ever-present need for elevated, daily outfitting essentials that you come back to time and time again," says Taylor Macrae, Director of Product at Pact. "So we created a collection of pieces that are classic and not trend-focused—your forever wardrobe."

This "forever wardrobe" features styles for women and men, including Pact's best-selling Softspun tees, classic sweaters, woven bottoms, and sustainable alternatives to athleisure. Following suit with everything Pact makes, each style in the Foundations Edit is certified organic, fair trade, and carbon-neutral.

To browse Earth's Favorite capsule wardrobe, visit wearpact.com

ABOUT PACT

When Pact started in 2009, fair trade and organic cotton clothing were few and far between. But the Pact team had a vision: to change the clothing industry for good. By sourcing premium Organic Cotton, partnering with Fair Trade Factories, and offsetting Carbon Emissions, Pact found a way to create sustainable alternatives to your favorites—without compromising on comfort or style. To learn more, visit wearpact.com or follow @pact on Instagram

SOURCE Pact

Also from this source

How Pact Customers are Supporting the Planet; Sustainable Alternatives Show a Major Shift in the Fashion Industry

The Encore: Pact Announces Second Grateful Dead Collab

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.