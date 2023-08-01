Sustainable Aviation Fuel market size is to grow by USD 1,978 million from 2022 to 2027 | Favourable government policies drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sustainable aviation fuel market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,978 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 59.08%. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market 2023-2027

Global Sustainable aviation fuel market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global sustainable aviation fuel market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer sustainable aviation fuel in the market are Aemetis Inc., Alder Energy LLC, Chevron Corp., Cummins Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Eni SpA, Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., Gevo Inc., LanzaTech Global Inc., Neste Corp., OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Pan Oleo Energy Ltd., Preem Holdings AB, Sasol Ltd., Shell plc, SkyNRG BV, SYNHELION SA, TotalEnergies SE, Velocys Plc, and World Energy LLC and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Vendor Offerings -

Aemetis Inc. - The company offers sustainable aviation fuel.

Cummins Inc. - The company offers sustainable aviation fuels such as hydrogen fuel cells.

Eni SpA - The company offers sustainable aviation fuels such as Eni Biojet.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type(Biofuel, Hydrogen fuel, and Power to liquid fuel), application (Commercial aviation, Business and general aviation, Military aviation, and Unmanned aerial aviation), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The biofuel segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Regulatory bodies, such as grading aircraft based on carbon emissions and pollution, are driving the aviation industry to reduce emissions, leading to a growing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market. Aircraft and aircraft component manufacturers are increasingly focusing on emission reduction. Various stakeholders, including the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI), are working to make sustainable aviation biofuel more commercially viable. Despite being a possible alternative, biofuels face limitations such as low availability and challenges from the conventional fossil fuels market. However, increased government emphasis on targets and incentives is expected to boost the growth of the global aviation biofuel market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global sustainable aviation fuel market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global sustainable aviation fuel market.

North America is estimated to account for 39% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In North America , the robust aviation industry coupled with the global demand for new aircraft, has led to significant investments in manufacturing more efficient aircraft systems. This is expected to impact the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) market in the region, particularly in the US, where the country is anticipated to lead in integrated biorefinery manufacturing for bio-based jet fuel and marine distillates. Incentives like special category loans, grants, and funds have been employed to enhance economic viability and expand research and development in the SAF market. These initiatives have also improved biodiesel quality and increased the viability of the SAF market. Moreover, government subsidies and incentives for biodiesel usage further contribute to the growth of the sustainable aviation fuel market during the forecast period.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers

Favourable government policies are the major factor notably driving market growth. The growing environmental and energy security concerns have led to an increased demand for renewable fuels like cellulosic ethanol and biodiesel. Governments in countries like Germany and India are actively promoting the use of biodiesel and ethanol by setting targets for their utilization in pure form or blends. The European Union's Renewable Energy Directive (RED) has set a goal of meeting 10% of transportation system energy requirements with renewable energy by 2020. Incentives such as grants, special loans, and tax credits are provided to encourage the adoption of these renewable fuels. For instance, the US government offers a tax credit of USD 1 per gallon of biodiesel. These government-driven benefits and initiatives play a significant role in boosting the production and consumption of sustainable aviation fuels globally, leading to the growth of the sustainable aviation fuel market during the forecast period.

Key Trends

Research on third-generation biofuels is an emerging trend shaping market growth. First-generation biofuels are derived from vegetable oil, starch, sugar, and animal fats, while second-generation biofuels, known as sustainable aviation fuels, are produced from non-food crops like wood (sawdust) and organic waste (corn-Stover). However, third-generation biofuels, derived from algae, offer several advantages over other sources, including higher quality and greater yield. Microalgae cultivated for biofuel production have a high lipid content, making them a promising option for expanding the sustainable aviation fuel market. The integration and utilization of third-generation fuels with technology are expected to drive the growth of the sustainable aviation fuel market during the forecast period.

Major challenges

The higher cost of production compared to conventional fuels is a major challenge hindering market growth. The current technology used for producing sustainable aviation fuels is inefficient and not cost-effective compared to conventional fuels. To compete as a viable sustainable fuel and contribute to global carbon emissions reduction efforts, more efficient and sustainable processing techniques are needed. Electric vehicles are considered a more economical and sustainable alternative to both conventional fuels and sustainable aviation fuels, potentially offering a more cost-effective way to reduce carbon emissions. The dynamic energy landscape and high costs associated with sustainable aviation fuels are currently impeding the growth of the global sustainable aviation fuel market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sustainable aviation fuel market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the sustainable aviation fuel market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the sustainable aviation fuel market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sustainable aviation fuel market vendors

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 59.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,978 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 56.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aemetis Inc., Alder Energy LLC, Chevron Corp., Cummins Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Eni SpA, Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., Gevo Inc., LanzaTech Global Inc., Neste Corp., OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Pan Oleo Energy Ltd., Preem Holdings AB, Sasol Ltd., Shell plc, SkyNRG BV, SYNHELION SA, TotalEnergies SE, Velocys Plc, and World Energy LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

